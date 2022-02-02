DeAndre Yedlin officially joins Inter Miami

After much speculation, DeAndre Yedlin was officially unveiled on Wednesday as the newest piece of Chris Henderson’s makeover at Inter Miami, which used their top spot in the Allocation Order to secure his rights. The Seattle native has signed a five-year contract that includes a team option for 2026.

“He is a very talented, exciting, and dynamic player on the pitch and an experienced winner who is also a positive character in the locker room that will help us improve our roster,” Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said in a team statement. “He’s a well-rounded right back who likes to get up and down the pitch and has proven himself in MLS, the Premier League, the Süper Lig, and at the international level, and we look forward to seeing him help us succeed now at Inter Miami.”

The Sounders will host Inter Miami on April 16, potentially marking the first time Yedlin has played here since the end of the 2014 season.