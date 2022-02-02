USA vs. Honduras: Jordan Morris starts World Cup qualifier

This World Cup qualifying campaign has had its share of ups and downs for the United States. Still, they’re in a position to qualify for Qatar 2022 as long as they can win their final two home matches.

But winning those home matches is absolutely imperative. The first of those is tonight against Honduras in conditions that really aren’t fit for outdoor activity.

Gametime temperatures are expected to be in the low single-digits with a windchill that will bring it into negative numbers. U.S. Soccer’s own guidelines suggest postponing games in these types of situations. Players will instead be outfitted with a host of warming measures both on the field and on the bench.

As dumb of a decision as it was to play this game in one of the coldest cities in the country in the middle of winter, it’s a bit irrelevant now. The only thing that matters is the American figuring out a way to win.

Jordan Morris will be among the players charged with helping to make that happen as he replaces Christian Pulisic in the lineup. Let’s hope it goes well.

Our guys. — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) February 2, 2022

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern, 4:30 p.m. Pacific

Venue: Allianz Field; St. Paul, Minnesota

Available TV: FS1, Univision, TUDN

Available Streaming: fuboTV (Free trial), ESPN+ (Affiliate Link)