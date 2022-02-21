Major Link Soccer: Triple-H in MLS?

The Houston Dynamo are apparently pursuing Hector Herrera, which means we could be getting a big star in the league and also we could refer to Houston’s Hector Herrera as Triple-H. Miguel Ibarra’s sticking around the Puget Sound area as he transitions his game to indoor soccer with the Tacoma Stars. The MLS season kicks off this week, which means it’s preseason wrap-up time.

Seattle/Puget Sound

“Unico’s master plan is built around the property’s two lakes and a mile-long walking path,” Unico Announces 3,000 Homes and Sounders FC Practice Complex at Renton’s Longacres Site | The Urbanist

The Tacoma Stars have announced the signing of former Seattle Sounders FC and current San Diego Loyal player Miguel Ibarra to an agreement. Per league and team policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed. STARS SIGN FORMER SOUNDERS FC MIDFIELDER MIGUEL IBARRA - Tacoma Stars

MLS/Lower Leagues

Portland’s leading goalscorer last season will be unavailable until April. Felipe Mora undergoes successful knee surgery, sidelined for at least six weeks - Stumptown Footy

A report in The Athletic claims that Portland first notified the league of allegations against Polo last week once the news became public. The Athletic: Timbers did not notify the league office of initial Polo domestic violence allegations - Stumptown Footy

Inter Miami have finally fulfilled the promise that comes with hiring a legend like Phil Neville, and have lifted their first piece of silverware. MLS preseason 2022: LAFC dismantle New York Red Bulls, Inter Miami win Carolina Challenge Cup | MLSSoccer.com

Seattle’s most important is pegged as João Paulo, and I have a tough time arguing with that. Each MLS team's most important player for the 2022 season | MLSSoccer.com

Hector Herrera would be an outstanding signing for Houston, or just about any MLS team for that matter. Sources: Houston Dynamo FC make offer for Mexico, Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera | MLSSoccer.com

Nadia Nadim, who has scored over 200 goals during her soccer career, graduated from Aarhus University in Denmark last month with a medical degree, focusing on reconstructive surgery. Afghan refugee soccer star Nadia Nadim achieves ultimate goal: A medical degree

After being horribly injured in a car accident, Liverpool’s goalkeeper is now just over a week away from being able to have her halo device removed as part of her recovery. Rylee Foster Receives Positive Prognosis For Full Recovery - The Liverpool Offside

Mexico have done well to put themselves in control of a berth to the Concacaf W Championship. Three takeaways for the Mexican Women’s National Team after the first 2022 Concacaf W Championship Qualifications window - FMF State Of Mind

Angel City FC are approaching their first ever competitive games, so how will they approach it? How will Angel City FC approach their 1st Challenge Cup? - Angels on Parade

USA

The U.S. Soccer Federation paid more than $9.2 million over a one-year period to Latham & Watkins, a longtime legal adviser defending it in a high-profile equal pay dispute with U.S. women’s national team members. U.S. Soccer Paid $9.2 Million to Firm Fighting Pay Bias Suit (1)

Despite dominating possession, the hosts failed to find the back of the net. The USWNT can’t get the win against the Czech Republic - All For XI

Sofia Huerta wreaked havoc down New Zealand’s right side in the win, but spare a moment of thought for Meikayla Moore whose three own goals truly sunk her side. 2022 She Believes Cup: USA 5-0 New Zealand - The Americans bounce back with a dominant win - Stars and Stripes FC

World

Joe Gomez’s long wait proved well worth it as he made his Premier League return in Saturday’s win. Joe Gomez: “It’s Been a Moment I’ve Thought About For a Long Time” - The Liverpool Offside

How can you count the Expected Glory of an overhead kick from Sadio Mane, or the Glee Added of Luis Diaz’s first Premier League goal? Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Victory Over Norwich City - The Liverpool Offside

A game-winner is just more evidence of how good Hakim Ziyech is right now. Hakim Ziyech having the time of his Chelsea life - We Ain't Got No History

Arsenal may only have 17 players available, but that limited few is giving Arteta plenty of difficult decisions. Arteta faces a dilemma: can Martinelli and Smith Rowe start for Arsenal - The Short Fuse

Leeds looked like they were going to make a game of it, but they only made Manchester United mad. Leeds 2-4 United: Reds triumph in Elland Road goalfest - The Busby Babe

You’ve got to enjoy seeing Manchester City going down like that, regardless of who’s doing it to them. Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-3 Spurs - Bitter and Blue

The weekend’s absurdity wasn’t confined to the Premier League. The Bundesliga had plenty of its own. Bundesliga roundup: Lewandowski hits brace, Reus fills his boots in drubbing | Bundesliga | The Guardian

If you’ve ever thought that dropping over $100 for an authentic jersey was too much money, or too much of a commitment, this guy might have some words for you.

This Flamengo fan spent a year getting their home kit tattooed on him



(via mauricio.mantonapele/IG) pic.twitter.com/MJDsDdwfhv — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 19, 2022

What’s on TV today?

10:00 AM - Cagliari vs. Napoli (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Celta de Vigo vs. Levante (La Liga) - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Bologna vs. Spezia (Serie A) - Paramount+

2:15 PM - Banfield vs. Gimnasia la Plata (Primera División) - Paramount+

4:30 PM - San Lorenzo vs. Defensa y Justicia (Primera División) - Paramount+