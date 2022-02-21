Sofia Huerta signs three-year contract extension with OL Reign

In 2020, Sofia Huerta joined OL Reign as part of a trade with the Houston Dash that also saw defender Amber Brooks join the squad. While there was no regular season in the NWSL for 2020, the change of scenery and return to the Pacific Northwest (born in Boise, Idaho) would be the start of a career revival for Huerta.

On Monday, OL Reign invested in Huerta with a three-year contract extension that will keep her as an OL Reign player through the 2024 season.

“Playing for the Reign has been one of the highlights of my professional career. This organization is everything that I’ve ever wanted in a team. The culture at the Reign encourages me to be my best on and off the field and I’m continuously growing. I’m so lucky to call Seattle home for the next 3 years!!” said Huerta in the club’s press release.

Huerta made 28 appearances for OL Reign in 2021 across all competitions, with the headline being a mid-season conversion to right back from her natural forward/right wing position. The position change would become one of the major factors to OL Reign’s climb up the standings from second-to-last to finishing second place at the end of the regular season. The move also unlocked a lethal crossing ability in Huerta with pinpoint precision that is now a staple of OL Reign’s attack. Huerta had six assists in 2021 because her cross is just that good.

Huerta only had one goal in 2021, but it sure is going into the highlight reel.

The career revival wasn’t just limited to the club level. Huerta’s 2021 campaign got her a place on the NWSL Second XI in the league’s end-of-season awards (along with teammate, forward Bethany Balcer) and a return to the United States national team. Huerta was called into Vlatko Andonovski’s friendlies against Australia, in Australia, at the end of 2021

She was also called up for the USWNT January camp and is currently with the United States as they play in this year’s iteration of the SheBelives Cup. You might have seen it yourself yesterday that Huerta contributed significantly to the U.S. 4-0 victory over New Zealand.

While Huerta originally signed with the Reign through the 2022 season, OL Reign knew she was a worthy investment for the future. And with the off-season headlined by a two-team expansion draft, it was a no-brainer that OL Reign would make Huerta staying in an OL Reign jersey for a long time a priority. Monday’s announcement confirmed that: she’s staying in the Pacific Northwest.