Major Link Soccer: USWNT and US Soccer reach a settlement

Seattle

Seattle Sounders FC 2022 Season Preview | MLSSoccer.com

MLS

He currently plays alongside fellow global icons Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on a Paris Saint-Germain side chasing their first-ever UEFA Champions League title. Brazil star Neymar: I'd love to play in MLS after leaving Paris Saint-Germain | MLSSoccer.com

This MLS offseason has seen seven clubs hire new head coaches, including expansion side Charlotte FC and six of whom sat out the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Ranking the 7 new MLS head coaches' chances for success in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

The Portland Timbers are a men’s professional soccer team playing in Major League Soccer (MLS). The Portland Thorns are literally their sister club, a women’s team, playing in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Bigger than a Rivalry: the Abuse Scandals in Portland Football – Sheba Rawson, 107IST – #156 – Nerd Farmer Podcast

Jose Francisco Torres Joins Rio Grande Valley FC

We’re in the final week of the 2022 preseason. Hope is springing eternal all over MLS, and with hope comes possibility: Can our guys do it? Is there a chance Unfancied Team X can come out of nowhere and put together a dominant regular season? Why each team will (or won't) win the 2022 MLS Supporters' Shield | MLSSoccer.com

MONTREAL – Due to the latest weather forecast, Olympic Park has announced that it is applying its stadium management protocol and is forced to postpone CF Montréal’s Concacaf Champions League match. Champions League match postponed to Wednesday, February 23 | CF Montréal

The Scottish midfielder has always been happy to forge his own path. And at the age of 26, his rich football education looks like it is paying off. From Dundee to Vancouver via Lisbon: Ryan Gauld’s long road to MLS success | Vancouver Whitecaps | The Guardian

USA

Both parties have agreed to a settlement contingent on a new CBA being ratified. U.S. Soccer, USWNTPA reach agreement to resolve equal pay dispute for $24 million - All For XI

Texas is the site of the championship game. USWNT vs. Iceland, 2022 SheBelieves Cup: What to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

The USWNT has settled its class action lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation for a total of $24 million, the two sides announced on Tuesday. USWNT, U.S. Soccer Federation settle equal pay lawsuit for $24 million

World

UEFA are exploring contingency plans to move this season’s Champions League final from Saint Petersburg, sources have told ESPN. Champions League final could be moved from Russia amid Ukraine tension - sources

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are planning a series of friendly matches in the United States this summer, sources have told ESPN. Super League rebels Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus plan friendlies in USA - sources

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has accused some players of “cheating” by using concussion protocols to waste time in matches. Tottenham boss Antonio Conte warns of potential to 'cheat' concussion rules

Teenager Jule Brand tells BBC Sport about her “dream” of playing in the Champions League and ambitions with Germany in the future. Jule Brand: Germany's teenager who could cause England problems - BBC Sport

Ajax pay £6.54m to the family of Abdelhak Nouri after “inadequate” medical treatment left him with brain damage. Ajax to pay £6.5m to Abdelhak Nouri family in compensation - BBC Sport

Chelsea, Lille, Villarreal, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, Benfica and Ajax are all in action. Champions League last 16: previews and predictions for this week’s ties | Champions League | The Guardian

Sergio Agüero has said he will be part of Argentina’s backroom staff at the World Cup in Qatar after a meeting with the president of his country’s FA. Sergio Agüero reveals he will be with Argentina squad at Qatar World Cup | Argentina | The Guardian

Leeds have insisted they followed the Premier League’s concussion protocol after Robin Koch sustained a head injury and have called for the use of temporary substitutions. Leeds call for temporary substitutions in wake of Robin Koch head injury | Leeds United | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

12:00 PM - Chelsea v. Lille - UEFA Champions League - CBS, Paramount+, Galavision

12:00 PM - Villarreal v. Juventus - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, TUDN, UniMas

1:30 PM - Honduras v. British Virgin Islands - FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying - Paramount+

2:00 PM - Suriname v. Anguilla - FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying - Paramount+

2:00 PM - Bermuda v. Cayman Islands - FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Barbados v. Aruba - FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying - Paramount+

3:00 PM - St. Kitts and Nevis v. Curacao - FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Nicaragua v. Turks and Caicos Islands - FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Club Leon v. Guastatoya - CONCACAF Champions League - FS2, TUDN