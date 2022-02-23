Major Link Soccer: Dom Dwyer headed to Atlanta

Puget Sound

International Recap: Six OL Reign players make appearances over the weekend - OL Reign: We Are The Bold

MLS / US men’s leagues

MLS commissioner Don Garber said he has full faith in Portland Timbers leadership, despite three investigations into the club’s handling of abuse allegations. MLS commissioner Garber backs Portland Timbers’ embattled leadership amid investigations | ESPN

2022 MLS Season Previews: San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC — American Soccer Analysis

Heading into the second leg of their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series against Santos Laguna, CF Montréal are down but not out. CF Montréal dreaming of CCL comeback vs. Santos Laguna: “It’s not insurmountable” | MLSSoccer.com

Can the once prolific MLS goalscorer find magic in his boots in Atlanta? Atlanta United signs striker Dom Dwyer - Dirty South Soccer

Also, United gets Ola Kamara back and unveils its new jersey sponsor. MLS focused on Las Vegas for expansion - The Washington Post

D.C. United has announced their new front-of-the-jersey sponsor today, going with XDC Network, a crypto asset network created by Xinfin. What is XDC Network, D.C. United’s new jersey sponsor? - Black And Red United

It was a short cool-down period for many teams, with MLS Cup coming in mid-December and opening weekend in late February, but, boy, did teams get a lot accomplished. Which clubs had the most compelling off-seasons in MLS? | MLSSoccer.com

The Power Rankings are back. You’re welcome. (I’m so, so sorry.) Power Rankings: See where your team lands before the 2022 MLS season | MLSSoccer.com

MLS expansion team records are hit-or-miss, with plenty of approaches having been tried in the process. How MLS’s rapid expansion creates an unprecedented variety of approaches towards roster-building – The Athletic

News: @SanDiegoLoyal will have @RocketLeague on its front of kit for the 2022 season.



Rocket League will be the only video game, which isn't a console, featured on the front of kit of a North American pro soccer team. pic.twitter.com/f10qlBROL9 — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) February 22, 2022

NWSL / women’s soccer

Coventry, CT native Ellie Jean talks about her experience at PSV Eindhoven, joining Gotham FC, and expectations for the 2022 NWSL season. Gotham Has a New Defender: Ellie Jean - Nets Republic

Decision-makers around women’s soccer vowed that they are listening to players after a year of off-field problems. Where is the evidence? Lack of accountability among NWSL owners makes you wonder: Why should players believe it’s changing? | ESPN

Angela Salem recently retired from professional soccer, so we take a look at her impact and the legacy she had on the women’s soccer world. The Legacy of Angela Salem - Girls Soccer Network

U.S. women soccer players have reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing body to end a six-year legal battle over equal pay. US women’s team players see settlement as turning point | The Seattle Times

World club soccer

“There’s a whole new generation of fans who think like us, who have been starving for this type of content.” ESPN’s Futbol Americas taps into an underserved American soccer audience while holding power to account – The Athletic

McKennie is expected to miss a minimum of two months. Juventus’ Duscan Vlahovic nets on Champions League debut, Weston McKennie exits with injury | ESPN

Uefa is almost certain to switch the this season’s Champions League final away from St Petersburg amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis. Ukraine crisis: Uefa likely to move Champions League final from St Petersburg in Russia - BBC Sport

Bruno Fernandes denied rumours of a split in the Manchester United dressing room and says the players are focused on “sticking together”. Bruno Fernandes denies rumours of dressing room split - BBC Sport

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick warns his side they will face “a hostile atmosphere” in their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid. Ralf Rangnick expects ‘hostile’ atmosphere in Champions League tie - BBC Sport

Manchester United midfielder Fred says it is “a bit strange” that the club is playing with an interim manager until the end of the season. Strange to have interim manager, says Fred - BBC Sport

Ralf Rangnick said Manchester United have no divine right to reach the latter stages of the Champions League — his players must prove themselves. Man United players must prove themselves worthy of Champions League elite - Ralf Rangnick | ESPN

Diego Simeone has said neither Luis Suarez nor Antoine Griezmann are certain to start for Atletico Madrid against Manchester United. Diego Simeone on Man United game: Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann unlikely to start | ESPN

Dusan Vlahovic scored the quickest Champions League debut goal ever but Juventus were pegged back to draw at Villarreal. Villarreal 1-1 Juventus: Dusan Vlahovic scores quickest Champions League debut goal - BBC Sport

11:30 AM: Watford vs. Crystal Palace (Premier League) — Peacock

11:30 AM: Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League) — Peacock

11:30 AM: England WNT vs. Germany WNT (Arnold Clark Cup) — Paramount+

11:45 AM: Liverpool vs. Leeds United (Premier League) — Peacock

11:45 AM: Sheffield United vs. Blackburn Rovers (English Championship) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Benfica vs. Ajax (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+ / Galavision

12:00 PM: Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United (UEFA Champions League) — CBS / Paramount+ / TUDN / Univision

3:00 PM: NYCFC vs. Santos de Guápiles (Concacaf Champions League) — FS1 / FS2 / TUDN

3:00 PM: New Zealand vs. Czech Republic (SheBelieves Cup) — ESPN3

5:15 PM: Colorado Rapids vs. Comunicaciones (Concacaf Champions League) — FS2 /TUDN

6:00 PM: USWNT vs. Iceland (SheBelieves Cup) — ESPN2

7:30 PM: Pumas UNAM vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Concacaf Champions League) — FS1 / TUDN