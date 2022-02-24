Major Link Soccer: USWNT beat Iceland, win SheBelieves Cup

Portland

The Sports Bra, a sports bar dedicated to women’s sports, is set to open at NE 25th and Broadway in April. Sports bar highlighting women's sports opening in Portland | kgw.com

MLS

Jamiro Monteiro “will do everything” to help Quakes succeed – Quakes Epicenter

For many, Montréal’s Stade Olympique is a case study of a “white elephant,” known for a flawed roof design, imperfect modular artificial turf and decades of dizzying cost overruns that pushed its price tag well north of $1 billion. "It was a near-perfect game": CF Montréal revel in CCL thumping of Liga MX's Santos Laguna | MLSSoccer.com

New York City FC reached another gear in Wednesday’s 2022 Concacaf Champions League match against Costa Rica’s Santos de Guápiles, establishing a six-goal aggregate final after a 4-0 win at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium. NYCFC cruise into Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals past Santos de Guápiles | MLSSoccer.com

The Colorado Rapids failed to get past the first hurdle of the Concacaf Champions League despite a valiant effort from the burgundy boys in frigid conditions Wednesday night. Colorado Rapids upset by Comunicaciones in penalties to go out in Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 – The Denver Post

After his first season in charge of the San Jose Earthquakes, Matias “Pelado” Almeyda said his contract ran another three years, “but I hope my bosses extend it to 10,” adding that he was “happy here; the project is unbelievable.” Matias Almeyda sounds off at start of year 4 with San Jose Earthquakes | MLSSoccer.com

USA

Claire Watkins and Sophie Lawson (host of WoSo Serious? and contributor to All For XI and The Equalizer) take a look at a busy week of tournament matches during the international break. They react to the U.S. women’s national team’s first two games of the SheBelieves Cup and discuss what we’ve seen from Spain, England, Germany, and Canada at the Arnold Clark Cup. The Equalizer Podcast: Tournament time – Equalizer Soccer

The United States women’s national team finally got off the mark and onto the scoresheet on Sunday, even if it wasn’t exactly the way anybody drew it up. Still, the 5-0 win over New Zealand at Dignity Health Sports Park was the first of 2022 for the Americans. Here are three thoughts from the match. Lauletta: On fast starts, own goals, and goal-scorers as USWNT downs New Zealand – Equalizer Soccer ($)

Insulted, gaslighted and disrespected for years, the U.S. women’s team finally gets an apology along with its $24 million settlement with U.S. Soccer. In USWNT settlement, U.S. soccer admits it was all true - The Washington Post

This Ashley Sanchez skill vs New Zealand may have been incorrectly ruled out of bounds, but I’m still thinking about it long after the fact. Ashley Sanchez Skill vs New Zealand Was Mind-Blowing

The USA are 2022 She Believes Cup Champs! She Believes Cup 2022: USA 5-0 Iceland - Catarina Macario and Mal Pugh lead the way to a win - Stars and Stripes FC

The United States captured the SheBelieves Cup for a fifth time in seven tries with a 5-0 win over Iceland on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas. United States win SheBelieves Cup with victory over Iceland

Former U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo said on Wednesday the women’s national team’s $24-million settlement with U.S. Soccer over an equal pay lawsuit was not the huge win it was being trumpeted as but rather “heartbreaking and infuriating.” Former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo blasts equal pay settlement as 'heartbreaking, infuriating'

World

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has suggested he may not be the right man for Spurs after Burnley inflicted a fourth defeat in five on them. Burnley 1-0 Tottenham: Conte suggests he may not be right man to manage Tottenham - BBC Sport

In 2021 a national football hero was brought in to clean up the Greek game. Six months later he resigned, defeated by the task. The infinite chaos of Greek football: How the latest hope for change was lost - BBC Sport

Aleksandar Mitrovic beats Ivan Toney’s Championship goalscoring record in Fulham victory over Posh. Fulham 2-1 Peterborough United: Aleksandar Mitrovic breaks Championship goalscoring record - BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal’s protracted captaincy situation will be resolved once and for all in the summer. Arsenal captaincy situation will be resolved in summer, says Mikel Arteta | Arsenal | The Guardian

Goalkeeping is a specialised job that demands specialised punditry. We need more voices like Rich Lee and David Preece. Football punditry is more detailed than ever but it still fails goalkeepers | Soccer | The Guardian

For decades Youssouf Ahamada Bachirou was one of the most influential and trusted people in football in Comoros. Despite the fact that it was an open secret he sexually abused teenage boys. “We called him Dakota” - Josimarfootball.com

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - Lazio v. Porto - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN

9:45 AM - Dinamo Zagreb v. Sevilla - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Real Sociedad v. RB Leipzig - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, Galavision

9:45 AM - Olympiakos Piraeus v. Atalanta - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Bodø / Glimt v. Celtic - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Maccabi Tel Aviv v. PSV - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Partizan v. Sparta Praha - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Randers v. Leicester City - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Qarabağ v. Olympique Marsielle - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

9:50 AM - Chelsea U18 v. Blackpool U18 - FA Youth Cup - ESPN+

10:50 AM - Manchester United U18 v. Leicester City U18 - FA Youth Cup - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Arsenal v. Wolves - Premier League - Peacock

12:00 PM - Napoli v. FC Barcelona - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN, UniMas

12:00 PM - Real Betis v. Zenit - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Sporting Braga v. Sheriff Tiraspol - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Rangers v. Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, Galavision

12:00 PM - PAOK v. Midtjylland - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Vitesse v. Rapid Wien - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Slavia Praha v. Fenerbahçe - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Huracán v. Vélez Sarsfield - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Pachuca v. Mazatlán - Liga MX - TUDN

5:30 PM - Cruz Azul v. Forge - CONCACAF Champions League - FS2

7:00 PM - Querétaro v. Toulca - Liga MX - TUDN

7:45 PM - Sounders FC v. Motagua - CONCACAF Champions League - FS2