The nice thing about cup competitions is that the stakes are always clear. In the case of the Seattle Sounders, they know they can advance with any win over Montagua in tonight’s Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 match. The downside is that they have no room for error. The Sounders will be eliminated with any loss or tie that involves any goals being scored. The only way this match goes to penalties is if the score remains 0-0.

The good news is that the weather conditions should suit the Sounders well. Gametime temperatures should be in the low 30s, which is about 40 degrees colder than in Montagua’s home town of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The Sounders should also have most of their top players available, even if they don’t all start.

The winner of this series will face Liga MX’s Club León, the same team that beat the Sounders in the Leagues Cup final last year.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: Josh Atencio, Jimmy Medranda

Officials

Referee: IVAN BARTON (El Salvador); Assistant referee 1: DAVID MORAN (El Salvador); Assistant referee 2: ZACHARI ZEEGELAAR (Suriname); Official room: BRYAN LOPEZ (Guatemala); VAR: ERICK MIRANDA (Mexico); AVAR: KEYLOR HERRERA (Costa Rica)

How to Watch

Match date/time: Thursday, 7:45 PM

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online Streaming: Fubo TV (affiliate link)

National English TV: FS2 (Josh Eastern)

Local Radio: iHeart Radio (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

National Spanish TV: TUDN (Raul Guzman & Carlos Pavon)

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders vs. Motagua; watch with us

Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.