Major Link Soccer: Román Torres helps vulnerable youth gain an education

Puget Sound Soccer

Román Torres: “Education is much more important than football” - FIFPRO World Players' Union

Román Torres, Panama’s captain at the 2018 World Cup set up an academy to help vulnerable and socially at-risk children and teenagers

MLS NEXT Pro Announces 2022 Schedule for its Inaugural Season | Seattle Sounders

Defiance is set to play 10 of its 12 home matches at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila, Washington, with two fixtures at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma

MLS

MLS team previews 2022 - Sounder At Heart

Seattle is targeting four trophies. Who stands in their way?

How to Strengthen Cross-Border Ties Between U.S. and Mexican Pro Soccer - The Ringer

Last fall, Liga MX and MLS announced a revamped version of the Leagues Cup that includes a month-long competition involving all 47 teams in the two leagues. It’s a step forward in the collaboration across North American soccer.

Lower division men’s pro soccer

MLS NEXT Pro Inaugural Season Schedule Release | MLSSoccer.com

Two conferences, four divisions

ASN article: After a breakout with El Paso and playing with the U.S. U-20s, Luna optimistic for 2022

Lindsay Barenz went from the White House to pro soccer - Outsports

The out sports exec is committed to implementing everlasting change with the Oakland Roots.

NWSL

The NWSL's CBA journey through the eyes of three player leaders – JWS

The NWSL Players Association's three presidents — Yael Averbuch West, Brooke Elby and Tori Huster — all contributed to the historic contract.

Flipping the switch: Jaelin Howell on the limits of control and making the jump to the NWSL and USWNT – The Athletic

The rookie midfielder is looking to carve out a place for herself at the next level

Global soccer

Russia's potential World Cup opponents Poland, Sweden, Czech Rep. want venue switch

The Football Associations of Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic urged FIFA to stage any World Cup playoff against Russia outside of the country.

Leicester City fan gets four-month prison sentence for attack on Nottingham Forest players

A Leicester supporter who assaulted three Nottingham Forest players during the sides' FA Cup match has been sentenced to four months in prison.

ℹ️ Following recent developments, FC Schalke 04 have decided to remove the logo of main sponsor GAZPROM from the club's shirts. It will be replaced by lettering reading ‘Schalke 04’ instead.#S04 pic.twitter.com/9kpJLRzTQ7 — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) February 24, 2022

Puget Sound culture

Nike’s Adapt Huaraches will let you ask Siri to unlace your shoes - The Verge

Nike has announced the new Adapt Huaraches, a modern redesign of its Huarache line featuring a self-lacing motor that can be controlled through Siri. Users can say, "Siri, release my shoes" on their Apple Watch or iPhone through the Nike Adapt app to unlace their shoes.

The City of Dragons is on the Come Up | Full Moon Storytelling

Big news in Renton last week reminded me that my hometown is good and getting better.

James Beard Awards 2022: Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists Announced - Eater

Eight Washington semifinalists on the national lists.

The 8 Best Steakhouses in Washington State!

Yeah, there's one in Renton.

What to Watch

MLS kicks off this weekend. Most games are Saturday on ESPN+.

Friday

Noon PT — Southampton vs Norwich City on USA Network and UNIVERSO. No, this isn’t good EPL soccer, but it’s soccer on basic cable.

5:00 PM PT — Necaxa vs León on TUDN. The Sounders next CCL opponent is in action.

Saturday

4:30 AM PT — Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur on USA Network and UNIVERSO. Just don’t sleep if you want to watch this one.

10:00 AM PT — Philadelphia Union vs Minnesota United on ESPN+. Your friends start enjoying beer before noon because they’re into euro football. You are a normal person and watch MLS action on a streaming platform before noon, also with beer?

12:30 PM PT — LAFC vs Colorado Rapids on Univision and TUDN. Go ‘pids.

4:30 PM — Portland Timbers vs New England Revolution on FOX and FOX Deportes. Go Revs.

6:00 PM — Chihuahua vs Tacoma Stars on YouTube. The Stars need to pick up points and fast.

Sunday

Noon PT — Atlanta United vs Sporting KC on FS1 and FOX Deportes. Go Pineda.

2:00 PM PT — LA Galaxy vs NYCFC on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Go Pigeons.

3:00 PM PT — Chihuahua vs Tacoma Stars on YouTube. Yeah, a back-to-back, gross.

5:00 PM PT — Us vs Them on FOX 13+ and Prime Video. Go ‘ders.