Sounders vs. Motagua: Highlights, stats and quotes

After about 120 minutes of scoreless play, the Seattle Sounders broke out in a major way on Thursday. From the time Nicolás Lodeiro scored the opener in the 33rd minute until Léo Chú scored the capper in the 76th minute, the Sounders were about as dominant as they’ve ever been and frankly looked like they might score even more.

As it was, the 5-0 win was not only their most lopsided aggregate-goal victory in Concacaf Champions League, it also marked the biggest blowout for a MLS team in the knockout stage of this tournament. Cristian Roldan, Jordan Morris and Kelyn Rowe also got on the scoreboard to send the Sounders to a quarterfinal matchup with Liga MX’s Club León.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 5 – F.C. Motagua 0

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Ivan Barton

Assistants: David Moran, Zachari Zeegelaar

Fourth Official: Bryan Lopez

VAR: Erick Miranda

Attendance: 28,954

Weather: 40 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Nico Lodeiro 33’

SEA – Cristian Roldan (Nico Lodeiro) 47’

SEA – Jordan Morris (Cristian Roldan) 56’

SEA – Kelyn Rowe (Cristian Roldan) 61’

SEA – Léo Chú (Albert Rusnák) 73’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MOT – Christopher Meléndez (caution) 4’

SEA – Xavier Arreaga (caution) 84’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou (Fredy Montero 77’); Cristian Roldan (Léo Chú 65’), Obed Vargas, Albert Rusnák, Nico Lodeiro (Kelyn Rowe 60’), Jordan Morris (Sam Adeniran 59’); Raúl Ruidíaz (João Paulo HT)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jackson Ragen

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 12

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 0

F.C. Motagua – Jonathan Rougier; Marcelo Pereira, Denil Maldona, Wesly Decas, Christopher Meléndez (Diego Rodríguez HT), Jonathan Núñez, Raul Santos; Jessé Moncada (Lucas Baldunciel 56’), Diego Auzqui (Iván López 69’); Roberto Moreira, Ángel Tejeda (Franco Olego HT)

Substitutes not used: Marlon Lincona, Carlos Mejía, Josue Villafranca

Total shots: 4

Shots on goal: 0

Fouls: 8

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 1