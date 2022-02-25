Sounders will host Club Leon on March 8 in CCL quarterfinals

The Seattle Sounders will get their first chance at avenging their Leagues Cup final loss to Club León when they host the Liga MX team on March 8 in the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals. The return leg will be played in Mexico on March 15.

Barring any rescheduling, the Sounders will be coming off a road match against Real Salt Lake on March 5 and a home match against the LA Galaxy on March 12 prior to the two CCL legs. They also have a road game at Austin FC on March 20.

León will be coming off a Liga MX match at FC Juarez on March 4 and a home match against Tigres UANL on March 12.

In addition to their Leagues Cup title, León enjoyed a solid campaign last year in which they finished the most recent Apertura in third place before falling to Atlas in the final. They’ve gotten off to a bit of a slow start in the Clausura, currently sitting eighth after six matches.

In addition to beating Guatemala’s CD Guastatoya 3-0 on aggregate to qualify for this round, León are currently riding a three-match winning streak which includes a win over Chivas in league play. Prior to that, however, they had lost two straight to Pumas and Cruz Azul.

The winner of this quarterfinal will face the winner of Comunicaciones-New York City FC in a semifinal scheduled for April 5-7 and April 12-14.