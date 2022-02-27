Although they came into MLS with very little fanfare, Nashville SC has quietly put together one of the more impressive expansion builds in league history. In two seasons, they’ve made the playoffs both years and won a playoff game both years.
Nashville comes into their third year with new challenges, though. Thanks to Charlotte FC entering the league, Nashville was forced to move into the Western Conference. Prognosticators still think they’ll be among the conference’s top teams, but this will be a significant test.
Due to the impacts of Covid-19 on scheduling, Nashville hasn’t played on the West Coast since visiting the Portland Timbers in the second game of the 2020 season and they’ve never before faced the Sounders.
Notes
- Nashville (2) and the Sounders (13) are the only two teams in MLS history to have never missed the playoffs.
- The Sounders are 8-4-0 in regular-season openers at Lumen Field. That includes wins in each of their past three by a cumulative score of 10-2.
- Nashville tied the MLS record for fewest losses (4) and most ties (18) in a season last year.
Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension
Seattle
QUESTIONABLE: Will Bruin (Right calf strain), Raúl Ruidíaz (Right hamstring strain)
OUT: Josh Atencio (Right quad strain), Jimmy Medranda (Left hamstring strain)
Nashville SC:
No injuries or other absences listed.
Officials
REF: Alex Chilowicz; AR1: Ian Anderson; AR2: Chris Wattam; 4TH: Malik Badawi; VAR: Geoff Gamble; AVAR: Rene Parra
How to Watch
Match date/kickoff time: Sunday, February 27, 5:08 PM PT
Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle
Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in-market), ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market), Fubo TV (affiliate link)
Local English TV: Fox13+ (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)
Local Radio: iHeart Media (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)
Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)
International TV:
Australia & New Zealand: beIN Sports Australia
Brazil: DAZN Brazil
China: China Sports Media
Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN Europe
India: Eurosport
Latin America: ESPN Latin America
Southeast Asia: beIN Sports Asia
Lineups
Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.
This is Seattle Sounders vs. Nashville SC; watch with us
Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.
Loading comments...