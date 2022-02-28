Major Link Soccer: Incredible Kelleher

There’s...well, there’s a lot going on right now. Some of it involves soccer, a lot of it doesn’t. There have been demonstrations and gestures of support for the people of Ukraine and all impacted by Russia’s invasion from all around world soccer. In light of that it’s maybe more important than ever to be able to distinguish the truth from disinformation. How to avoid propagating disinformation during the Russian invasion of Ukraine - GeekWire

Some games happened, the MLS season started, and a cup final went to penalties and then those penalties went to goalkeeper penalties. It was a lot.

Seattle/Puget Sound

Sandra Herrera and Lisa Roman welcome OL Reign defender Alan Cook to discuss her offseason and the start of the 2022 season for OL Reign. OL Reign's Alana Cook: "I want to be the best center back in the world" I Attacking Third - YouTube

Sandra and Lisa run through the preseason roster for OL Reign and highlight the midfield core group and circle and holes that Lauren Harvey may have to fill in 2022. The biggest burning question for OL Reign in 2022: Can Laura Harvey finally win a Championship with OL Reign? OL Reign 2022 Preview & Predictions: Roster predictions for coach Laura Harvey | Attacking Third - YouTube

In the 36th installment of the Seattle Interview Series, Charles speaks with University of Washington women’s soccer alum and new member of the OL Reign, Olivia Van Der Jagt. Seattle Interview Series #36: Olivia Van Der Jagt - YouTube

MLS/Men’s lower divisions

With a hat trick in the season opener, maybe that offer is coming soon. Carlos Vela to LAFC: ‘I’m waiting on the offer’ - Angels on Parade

The Oregon State midfielder will vie for time in United’s engine room after impressing during the preseason. (Yeah, that says 2002, but it’s supposed to say 2022. We all make mistakes.) D.C. United signs 2002 SuperDraft pick Sofiane Djeffal - Black And Red United

MLS roster and competition rules, since we’re underway and it’s good to know how things work. Roster Rules and Regulations | MLSsoccer.com

2022 MLS Competition Guidelines | MLSSoccer.com

Danny Robles and Denso Ulysse will be storming in Colorado with the USL League 1 side. Pair of Former Youth Internationals Join Hailstorm FC

No war. Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Gaga Slonina shows support for Ukraine | MLSSoccer.com

Digging in with Lucy Rushton. D.C. United General Manager Lucy Rushton on Taxi Fountas, Kevin Paredes, Paul Arriola, and more - Black And Red United

Nadia Caballero seems awesome. It’s genuinely good for the game that a woman with piercings can be a manager. Forever Queens: USL-W Side for Queensboro FC to Launch this Summer - All For XI

Manchester is legally blue now. Sorry to those effected. Manchester United 1-4 Manchester City: Reds knocked out of FA Cup - The Busby Babe

An FA Cup humbling hopefully won’t hurt Liverpool’s push for promotion. Liverpool FC Women Fall 4-0 To Arsenal In The FA Women’s Cup - The Liverpool Offside

USA

Jesse Marsch, whose last stint in a top-five European league was arguably middling at best, is now apparently taking over at Leeds United where he’ll have the excitement of a relegation scrap ahead of him. Jesse Marsch set for Leeds job after Marcelo Bielsa sacking | Leeds United | The Guardian

World Men’s soccer

With war arriving in the Ukraine stories are coming out of football players fleeing to safety. Shakhtar Donetsk: Manor Solomon recibió apoyo del gobierno de Israel para salir de Ucrania hacia Polonia | Guerra | RMMD | DEPORTE-TOTAL | EL COMERCIO PERÚ

What is happening? Official: Abramovich hands over 'stewardship and care' of club to Chelsea Foundation - We Ain't Got No History

Some clarification on Roman Abramovich’s statement today. So what does Roman Abramovich’s statement mean for Chelsea? - We Ain’t Got No History

The restrictions proposed by soccer’s governing body for a World Cup playoff next month stopped short of the all-out ban Russia’s opponents have demanded. FIFA Proposes Penalties for Russia but No Ban, Yet - The New York Times

Caoimhin Kelleher was the hero in the League Cup final. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s League Cup Title Win Over Chelsea - The Liverpool Offside

Arsenal may be hitting up the Premier League’s favorite German shopping center, RB Leipzig, in the hopes of picking up one Christopher Nkunku for the house. Transfer Rumor: Could Arsenal lure away one of the Bundesliga's best players? - The Short Fuse

What’s on TV today?

11:50 AM - Atalanta vs. Sampdoria (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Granada vs. Cadiz (La Liga) - ESPN+

12:00 PM - West Bromwich Albion vs. Swansea City (Championship) - ESPN+

2:15 PM - Talleres vs. Newell’s Old Boys (Primera División) - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Santos Laguna vs. Queretaro (Liga MX Femenil) - ESPN+