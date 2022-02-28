ECS shoots for stars with latest tifo

As bad as the action on the field was, the ECS tifo deserves to be remembered. Under the banner “Take Your Spot Among the Stars”, ECS unveiled a Brougham End-spanning display that depicted various characters from throughout the Seattle Sounders’ MLS existence as constellations.

While ECS has created some epic displays over the years, this one stands out for its creativity.

Surrounding the Sounders crest and its two championship stars were Sigi Schmid (S), Fredy Montero (M), Obafemi Martins (O), Clint Dempsey (2), Roman Torres (T), Tommy Dutra (D), Nicolas Lodeiro (N) and Raúl Ruidiaz (R). The individual constellations were all in the shapes of identifying letters or numbers.

To further enhance the display, fans sitting in the Brougham End were asked to shine the lights from their phones in order to create a “starry” effect.