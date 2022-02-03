Major Link Soccer: USMNT beats Honduras in the cold

Seattle

A Chelsea fan in Pullman, Washington (and Ride of the Valkyries contributor!) is hoping her voice can help elevate black women and players. Premier League passion in the US: Sylvia’s story

Seattle Public Schools will renovate the aging stadium at Seattle Center if voters pass a $783 million levy this special election. Seattle voters to decide if Memorial Stadium gets renovated | king5.com

MLS/US Open Cup

We all like to be right, don’t we? One reason using data to look deeper at specific teams and players is so valuable is because it gives us extra information. 5 under-the-radar players to watch during the 2022 MLS season | MLSSoccer.com

As Major League Soccer’s 28 clubs have constructed their rosters for the 2022 season, free agency has allowed for smart pickups that are bound to make a meaningful impact. New homes: 8 best free-agent signings of the 2022 MLS offseason | MLSSoccer.com

The New York Red Bulls have rejected significant trade offers for US men’s national team center back Aaron Long this offseason, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. Sources: New York Red Bulls reject significant trade offers for USMNT defender Aaron Long | MLSSoccer.com

For 32 amateur teams, their roads in the 2022 US Open Cup finally have a starting point. 2022 US Open Cup First Round matchups revealed TheCup.us - Full Coverage of US Open Cup Soccer

The 19-year-old forward for the champion Washington Spirit busted onto the scene by winning the 2021 rookie of the year award and earning a U.S. national team call-up. Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman gets four-year, $1.1 million deal - The Washington Post

The NWSL Rookie of the Year has signed a three-year deal with the champs. Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit agree to new long-term contract - Black And Red United

Trinity Rodman, 19, will become the highest-paid player in league history after she re-signs with the Spirit to a $1.1 million, four-year deal. Trinity Rodman to be NWSL’s highest-paid player after re-signing with Washington Spirit

Portland Thorns FC midfielder Angela Salem today announced her retirement. Salem retires after more than a decade in professional soccer, including four seasons (2018-21) with Thorns FC in the NWSL. Thorns FC midfielder Angela Salem announces retirement | Portland Timbers

USA

Wim Hof called, he said - “that looks cold”. 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: USA 3-0 Honduras - The USMNT back on track with a dominant win - Stars and Stripes FC

The air temperature at Allianz Field was a mere 5 degrees Fahrenheit, making Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier vs. Honduras the coldest match in US men’s national team history. Citing gamesmanship, Gregg Berhalter defends frigid USMNT vs. Honduras conditions | MLSSoccer.com

Honduras confirmed that two players in Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to the U.S. were substituted at halftime because of “extreme climate conditions.” Two Honduras players substituted at halftime of loss to U.S. because of 'extreme' cold

The Canadian men’s national team extended their winning streak to six games thanks to a narrow 2-0 victory at El Salvador in Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier, closing the winter window on a high note. How Canada beat El Salvador to all but secure Qatar 2022 World Cup spot | MLSSoccer.com

Both the USMNT and USWNT are negotiating with U.S. Soccer for new CBAs, which will be crucial for all sides. Where do things stand on both sides? USWNT, USWNT contract latest: Will teams strike a joint deal? How does lawsuit impact talks?

El Salvador’s national soccer team plays its World Cup qualifying match against Canada Wednesday night — with several players and coaches from the United States. El Salvador faces Canada in 2022 World Cup qualifier, counting on U.S. players : NPR

World

American Shea Connors enjoys the year-round, dual-league life in Australia – Equalizer Soccer

Holders Chelsea see off Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Women’s Continental League Cup to maintain their challenge of a third successive title. Chelsea 3-1 Man Utd: Holders Chelsea into third successive cup final - BBC Sport

Senegal are through to their third Africa Cup of Nations final after three second-half goals, including one from Sadio Mane, gives them victory over Burkina Faso. Burkina Faso 1-3 Senegal: Sadio Mane on scoresheet as Senegal reach Afcon final - BBC Sport

The battle to survive in the Premier League this season is a “dogfight”, says new Watford manager Roy Hodgson. Roy Hodgson: New Watford boss says relegation battle a 'dogfight' - BBC Sport

A dedicated care department for former players living with neurodegenerative disease (NDD) has been set up by the Professional Footballers’ Association. PFA sets up neurodegenerative care department for ex-players, with Dawn Astle as project lead - BBC Sport

Club’s former shirt sponsor will fund new kit for women’s team after anger at signing of player sued for rape. Women’s team cut ties with Raith Rovers over David Goodwillie signing | Raith Rovers | The Guardian

French international footballer is now accused of nine offences relating to six alleged victims. Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy faces new attempted rape allegation | UK news | The Guardian

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has set his sights on bringing Roy Keane back to Sunderland after more than 13 years to help the club in their promotion push in League One. Roy Keane is Sunderland’s No 1 choice for emotional return to management | Sunderland | The Guardian

Dazn is the favourite to buy BT’s sports TV business, but Discovery remains in the running. BT enters final stage of talks to offload Premier League rights | Sports rights | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

6:00 AM - Venezuela v. Bolivia - Copa America de Futsal - FS2

6:00 AM - China v. Japan - AFC Women’s Asian Cup - Paramount+

8:30 AM - Al Jazira v. Pirae - FIFA Club World Cup - FS2

11:00 AM - Cameroon v. Egypt - AFCON Semi-Finals - Fanatiz, beIN

11:00 AM - Real Sociedad v. Real Betis - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

11:45 AM - AS Eupen v. Anderlecht - Belgian Cup - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Brazil v. Paraguay - Copa America de Futsal - FS2, TUDN

12:30 PM - Athletic Club v. Real Madrid - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Atlético Morelia v. Tapatío - Liga de Expansión MX - TUDN