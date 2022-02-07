Major Link Soccer: Senegal wins the AFCON

The AFCON has come to a close with the final being contested by the home nations of two of Liverpool’s biggest stars. Sadio Mané and Senegal took the glory, though, with Mané scoring the deciding penalty. In Liga MX Femenil Mia Fishel is tearing it up with Tigres and showing that there’s more paths to the pros than NWSL or Europe. There’s a title race a-brewing in the FA WSL, and Xavi’s Barcelona managed to avoid throwing away a win against Atlético Madrid.

Seattle/Puget Sound

There’s a new Analytics Sheriff in town. Q&A: Running the soccer numbers with new Seattle Sounders data analytics director Tyler Cox - GeekWire

Nouhou is ours - for now - but we’re fortunate to get to share him with the world. Who is Nouhou Tolo, the new darling of Cameroonians? - US Sports

Dobbelaere will play in Albert Rusnák’s hometown for the next few months. Sounders FC Loans Midfielder Ethan Dobbelaere to MFK Vyškov | Seattle Sounders

The boys are back in town (mostly), and they’re not going anywhere soon. Sounders FC agrees to contract extensions with Ruidíaz, João Paulo and Arreaga | Seattle Sounders

And the world was never the same. On This Day in Reign History: Jess Fishlock Signed with the Reign — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS/BroSo Lower Divisions

Carlos Tevez is presumably trying to become the Western hemisphere’s King Kazu. Reports: DC United in talks to sign Argentine star Carlos Tevez | MLSSoccer.com

I’m not going to pretend that this isn’t the most excited I’ve been about a signing going to another MLS team in a long time. Will Xherdan Shaqiri be good for Chicago? Who knows, but it’ll be fun to watch from afar. Sources: Medical set for Xherdan Shaqiri as Chicago Fire FC transfer nears | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/WoSo Lower Divisions

The Washington Spirit have approximately 20 goalkeepers on their roster, and with international call-ups they’re going to need every last one. Washington Spirit training notebook: Defending NWSL champs kick off preseason - Black And Red United

USA

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has asked for the players’ lawyers to cede four minutes of the 20 minutes they will have before the judges. EEOC asks to join USWNT in equal pay appeal

Robin Fraser is probably one of the best coaches in MLS, but why are there so few coaches who look like him in the league? Black History Month: Fly Robin Fly - Stars and Stripes FC

World BroSo

The draw for the competition will take place on April 4. Concacaf announces details for 2022-2023 Nations League - Stars and Stripes FC

The AFCON is great, and this year’s installment of the tournament was made even more so by the outstanding performances from the Comoros. Black History Month: The Comoros upsets Ghana - Stars and Stripes FC

Sadio Mané had a penalty saved earlier, but redeemed himself when it mattered most. Mané scores decisive penalty as Senegal beat Egypt to win Africa Cup of Nations | Africa Cup of Nations 2022 | The Guardian

It’s honestly embarrassing that this counts as a good statement in such an incidence because Overmars has at least acknowledged that what he did was bad. Overmars ‘ashamed’ after quitting Ajax over inappropriate messages | Ajax | The Guardian

This game was stupid in ways that are mostly amusing as long as you’re a neutral. Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid, La Liga: Final Score 4-2, 10-man Barça survive, win epic match at Camp Nou - Barca Blaugranes

It should go without saying, but don’t be like this dude at the Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest game. Don’t run onto the field, and don’t attack players. It’s not hard.

Never change Leicester fans never change pic.twitter.com/BnUedtdFT3 — Ciaran Durham (@ciaran7durham) February 6, 2022

World WoSo

With a 9-point lead for first in the Championship Liverpool look likely to win promotion. Liverpool FC Women Continue Promotion Push With 3-0 Win Over Coventry United - The Liverpool Offside

Mia Fishel hit the ground running with Tigres, and if she’s running she’s also scoring and assisting. The premiere of Mia Fishel and what's coming for Tigres

Chelsea continue to push Arsenal at the top of the table, this time by claiming a win over a City team that was in the running for the title last season. Chelsea FCW 1-0 Manchester City WFC, FA WSL: Post-match reaction - We Ain't Got No History

Saving a point and holding onto the top spot on the table while down to 10 players? Yeah, that’s a pretty good way to score your first goal. Stina Blackstenius’ first Arsenal goal rescues point for Gunners - The Short Fuse

What’s on TV today?

11:45 AM - Salernitana vs. Spezia (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Athletic Club vs. Espanyol (La Liga) - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Santos Laguna vs. Leon (Liga MX Femenil) - ESPN+

7:05 PM - Leon vs. Cruz Azul (Liga MX) - TUDN