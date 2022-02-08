Major Link Soccer: Rebekah Stott returns to the New Zealand national team

Seattle

Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimková has named a strong 23-player squad for the SheBelieves Cup (18-24 February NZT), headlined by the return of senior defender Rebekah Stott. Stott returns to the squad following successful treatment after being diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma a year ago. Former Reign player Rebekah Stott returns to Ford Football Ferns as SheBelieves Cup squad announced

On February 7, 2013, Lauren Barnes was selected by the Reign with its second pick in the NWSL Supplemental Draft. Barnes, who is entering her tenth season with the Reign, has remained with the team ever since, leading the Reign’s backline. On This Day in Reign History: Reign Drafts Lauren Barnes

MLS/USL

We’re under three weeks (!!!) from the 2022 MLS season kicking off, but roster-building remains fluid ahead of MLS is Back weekend Feb. 26-27. Analyzing every Eastern Conference team's DP & U22 Initiative situation for 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

Following the departure of Designated Player midfielder Albert Rusnak to Seattle Sounders FC in free agency, Real Salt Lake had a void to fill in their attack. Why Real Salt Lake "jumped at" chance to sign Sergio Cordova & what's next | MLSSoccer.com

New York City FC have signed Brazilian center back Thiago Martins from Japanese first-division side Yokohama F. Marinos as a Designated Player, the club announced Monday. NYCFC sign defender Thiago Martins from Japanese club as Designated Player | MLSSoccer.com

New York Red Bulls II has named Gary Lewis as its head coach, the club announced today. Lewis comes to New York after serving as the Seattle Sounders’ Academy Director since February of 2020. New York Red Bulls II Name Gary Lewis Head Coach | New York Red Bulls

They’ve seen a wholesale shift in their system and mentality with the departure of Mike Anhaeuser, who’d been with the team in some form for almost thirty years, and entrance of Conor Casey, a new face in the USL. USL Tactics Sunday: Assessing Charleston, mailbag, and power rankings

The move will help link up the team more with the local community. FC Dallas Hires Kenny Cooper Jr. as Club Ambassador - Big D Soccer

Head coach Josh Wolff and captain Alex Ring discuss offseason improvements and the young club’s enthusiasm for a strong sophomore campaign. A Preview of Austin FC in Year Two - Austin Monthly Magazine

Tickets go on presale Tuesday for what is described as a festival at the park for Atlanta United’s new 2022 away kit. Atlanta United to host 2022 kit launch at Piedmont Park on February 19 - Dirty South Soccer

He’s not going away quietly. Jurgen Damm responds to Atlanta United’s plans to exclude him - Dirty South Soccer

With that in mind, here’s the updated Eastern Conference installment of our annual Offseason Roster Build compendium. The Western Conference updates will come out tomorrow. MLS Eastern Conference roster build status for 2022 season | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/W-League

The Aurora play in the USL W-League, a new women’s pre-professional league starting play in 2022. Sarah Fuller, who made history by kicking for Vanderbilt football, signs contract with Minnesota Aurora FC - The Athletic

Ella Masar, a former NWSL and accomplished international player, and Ben Donachie, former director of performance for Chicago Fire FC will join the assistant coaching staff for the 2022 season. Kansas City Current Announce Coaching and Technical Staff Additions - Kansas City Current

USA

Striker Trinity Rodman has been added to the United States women’s team roster for this month’s SheBelieves Cup, U.S. Soccer announced on Monday. USWNT adds Trinity Rodman to SheBelieves Cup roster to replace Abby Dahlkemper

“Building up a team, and changing the culture at U.S. Soccer, I think this is why I feel like I want to do it again,” Cone told the Inquirer in an interview just a few weeks before the election. U.S. Soccer president Cindy Cone wants to win election vs. Carlos Cordeiro, her former boss

World

Doubts and disputes over FIFA’s future program for the World Cup contributed to Britain and Ireland dropping plans on Monday for a joint bid to host the 2030 edition, opting instead to try to stage the 2028 European Championship. World Cup doubts see UK-Ireland drop 2030 bid, target Euros | AP News

Manchester United have the biggest transfer losses in Europe in the last decade, according to Swiss-based research institute, CIES Football Observatory. Man Utd top league of transfer losses with negative spend of 1bn euros in last 10 years - BBC Sport

The sportswear firm issued a statement saying the 20-year-old is ‘no longer a Nike athlete’ following his arrest for alleged rape and assault of a woman. Mason Greenwood dropped by Nike after Manchester United player’s arrest | Manchester United | The Guardian

Christian Eriksen has said he knew he would play football again just two days after suffering a cardiac arrest. Christian Eriksen knew he would play again two days after cardiac arrest | Christian Eriksen | The Guardian

Denise Clair condemns ‘silence’ of Scottish FA after footballer found to have committed rape in 2017. ‘Shameful’ to let David Goodwillie keep playing, says woman he assaulted | Rape and sexual assault | The Guardian

The ALW fixture is a tangible manifestation of a problem seen all too commonly in women’s football: Too few and too many games simultaneously. ALW's February Football Frenzy underlines football's underload-overload issue

Our writers relive their highs and lows of a tournament completely overshadowed by the Olembe Stadium tragedy. Africa Cup of Nations review: sorrow, anger and Mané’s redemption | Africa Cup of Nations 2022 | The Guardian

Chelsea agree to pay damages to eight former youth team players who alleged they were racially abused at the club in the 1990s. Chelsea pay damages to former youth players after racism claims - BBC Sport

Bruno Guimaraes says he signed for Newcastle because he believes the club can one day win the Champions League and become a significant force in world football. Bruno Guimaraes: Newcastle's new signing believes club will become a big power in world football - BBC Sport

Ex-footballers Chris Sutton and Micah Richards speak about their difficulties of dealing with life in the public eye as a player, with Richards saying he was ‘borderline depressed’. Chris Sutton and Micah Richards open up on mental health struggles after Wayne Rooney interview - BBC Sport

