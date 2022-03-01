Major Link Soccer: FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia and Russian clubs indefinitely

Seattle

We’re joined by the multi-talented Veronica Latsko who’s ready for her first season with OL Reign. We always talk about how talented NWSL players are off the field and V is the greatest example. Not only is she a premier goalscorer but a future lawyer who had a major impact as a player representative on the CBA council. Listen in and learn more about this fascinating woman and player. Episode 39: OL Reign Forward Veronica Latsko by Two Washups One Pro

MLS/Liga MX

Following a flurry of activity, both within MLS and abroad in which clubs have splashed the cash on record signings, MLS is Back weekend provided the opportunity for players wearing a new kit to make a positive first impression. Money well spent? 10 offseason signing standouts in MLS Week 1 | MLSSoccer.com

Happy new season! With Week 1 in the books, every MLS team has now played one match of their 34-game 2022 slates, which equates to just under 3% of the campaign as a whole. Stock check: Gross overreactions to Week 1 in MLS | MLSSoccer.com

New York City FC have signed 14-year-old midfielder Maximo Carrizo as a homegrown player, the club announced Monday, making him the youngest player to sign a first-team contract in MLS history. NYCFC sign midfielder Maximo Carrizo, 14, as youngest player in MLS history | MLSSoccer.com

The Fire kick off the 2022 MLS season Saturday against Inter Miami. Chicago Fire Notebook: Kendall Burks signs, Federico Navarro injury update, and more! - Hot Time In Old Town

Mexican club Monterrey has parted company with coach Javier Aguirre after a run of disappointing results. Monterrey fires Javier Aguirre after fan drama, Liga MX struggles

NWSL

Five months into her rehabilitation from a season-ending knee injury, Racing Louisville FC forward Nadia Nadim has her sights set on an earlier-than-expected return. Back in Louisville, Racing forward Nadim eyes May return to games

Defender set to miss start of season. Angel City FC defender Sarah Gorden suffers knee injury - Angels on Parade

USA

U.S. Soccer’s previous deal was with ESPN and Fox Sports and runs through the end of 2022. U.S. Soccer agrees to English-language media rights deal with Turner Sports and HBO: Source - The Athletic

The U.S. women’s national team made history with a $24 million settlement to end its years-long fight for equal pay. USWNT equal pay settlement spurs changes in soccer

In retrospect, maybe I was lucky to experience less racism, not more, as I climbed the ranks from youth to professional and international soccer. Eddie Pope on uniting against racism and intimidation in youth soccer | MLSSoccer.com

Proposed resolutions on gender equity and discriminatory chanting are set to be taken up by U.S. Soccer’s board of directors on Friday. U.S. Soccer to consider gender equity and discriminatory chanting resolutions

The American takes over from Marcelo Bielsa. Leeds United appoint Jesse Marsch as head coach - Through It All Together

One of the first non-UEFA federations to issue a declaration against Russia. U.S. Soccer announces refusal to play Russia as FIFA suspends Russian teams from play - Stars and Stripes FC

McKennie is set for a long spell recovering, Reyna may be able to come back. Weston McKennie and Giovanni Reyna suffer injuries prior to March USMNT World Cup Qualifiers - Stars and Stripes FC

World

Russian football clubs and national teams have been suspended from all competitions by Fifa and Uefa after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine crisis: Fifa and Uefa suspend all Russian clubs and national teams - BBC Sport

FIFA’s decision to ban Russia over the Ukraine invasion could set up a historic legal challenge. FIFA Bans Russia Ukraine Invasion Court of Arbitration for Sport Panel – Sportico.com

Ex-Italy international Gianluigi Buffon is set to sign a new contract at Parma which will keep him there past his 46th birthday, sources told ESPN. Gianluigi Buffon signs new Parma deal to keep playing past 46th birthday

Former Liverpool defender Rigobert Song is set to be named Cameroon head coach on the orders of the country’s president. Rigobert Song: Cameroon legend to be named Indomitable Lions boss - BBC Sport

The Charity Commission has contacted Chelsea’s charitable foundation to ask for more information about Roman Abramovich’s plan to pass the care and stewardship of the club to the organisation’s trustees. Charity Commission requests more detail on Abramovich’s plans for Chelsea | Chelsea | The Guardian

We are in for a layered and intense relegation battle – with Stuttgart, Hertha and Gladbach all in serious trouble. Bundesliga set for a relegation battle royale between some of biggest clubs | Bundesliga | The Guardian

Tite intends to step down from the Brazil managerial job at the end of the 2022 World Cup. Who are the candidates to replace him? Brazil coach Tite aims to step down after the World Cup - who could replace him?

Derby County’s administrators are asked for an “urgent” update by the EFL, with a deadline to show proof of funding looming. Derby County: EFL awaits 'urgent' funding update as deadline looms - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

10:00 AM - Alhama v. Real Madrid Femenino - Copa de la Reina - ESPN+

10:50 AM - Ecuador v. Chile - Sudamericano U-17 Femenino - TUDN

11:15 AM - Peterborough United v. Manchester City - FA Cup - ESPN+

11:30 AM - Crystal Palace v. Stoke City - FA Cup - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Burnley v. Leicester City - Premier League - Peacock

11:45 AM - Union Berlin v. St. Pauli - DFB Pokal - ESPNU

11:55 AM - Middlesborough v. Tottenham - FA Cup - ESPN+

12:00 PM - AC Milan v. Inter Milan - Coppa Italia - CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

12:00 PM - Athletic Club v. Sevilla - Copa de la Reina - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Puerto Rico v. Nicaragua - CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championships - FS2

1:30 PM - Uruguay v. Peru - Sudamericano U-17 Femenino - TUDN

3:00 PM - USA v. Dominican Republic - CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championships - FS2

4:30 PM - Atlético Tucumán v. Patronato - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Toluca v. Tijuana - Liga MX - TUDN

7:00 PM - Club América v. Querétaro - Liga MX - TUDN