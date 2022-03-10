Major Link Soccer: Jessica Berman named NWSL Commissioner

Seattle

24 Washington winners, including Bron Yr Aur Brewing’s scottish ale earning gold, which is delish. Best of Craft Beer Awards Winners | Best of Craft Beer Awards

Sounders Academy standouts Jayson Castillo and Stuart Hawkins called up to U.S. U-17 MNT for trip to Argentina. Two Sounders Academy players named to U.S. U-17 roster for upcoming international friendlies | Seattle Sounders

The Arsenal captain and club legend discusses the importance of International Women’s Day, the challenges she’s faced throughout her career, and the changes needed for a brighter future in the women’s game. Kim Little on breaking the bias and fighting for change | Big interview | Arsenal Player

MLS

The New England Revolution overcame the elements at a snowy Gillette Stadium, earning a 3-0 win in Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal series with Liga MX’s Pumas UNAM on Wednesday night. Recap: New England Revolution 3, Pumas UNAM 0 | MLSSoccer.com

Cruz Azul scored early and cruised to a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal tie with CF Montréal at Estadio Azteca Wednesday night. Recap: Cruz Azul 1, CF Montréal 0 | MLSSoccer.com

New York City FC emerged as 3-1 victors from Leg 1 of their CCL quarterfinal series Tuesday night, beating Guatemala’s Comunicaciones FC before a crowd at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT that favored the visitors. Recap: NYCFC 3, Comunicaciones 1 | MLSSoccer.com

Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has signed Charlie Ostrem to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract, pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval. His contract with Chicago Fire FC II will run through the 2022 season, with a club option for 2023. Chicago Fire FC II Signs Defender Charlie Ostrem | Chicago Fire FC

Following Week 2 of the 2022 season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued three fines and one retroactive suspension. Toronto FC defender Carlos Salcedo suspended after serious foul play | MLSSoccer.com

New National Women’s Soccer League commissioner Jessica Berman outlined the work she has to do to rebuild trust in NWSL leadership. New NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman seeks to rebuild trust of players, fans

Berman will take over from interim commissioner Marla Messing on April 20th. Jessica Berman named as the next NWSL Commissioner - All For XI

Mastercard is doubling down on its commitment to women in sport and strengthening its NWSL sponsorship by joining the NWSLPA as an official partner. Mastercard expands its support of women’s soccer with National Women’s Soccer League players association partnership | Mastercard Newsroom

Two games into the Thorns Preseason Tournament and, by a scoreline eye test alone, there was a definite progression for Thorns FC from one game to the next. Thorns using preseason matches to grow and fine tune ahead of NWSL Challenge Cup | Portland Thorns FC

Nadia Nadim wears many hats in her remarkable life – soccer star, role model, doctor and survivor, just to name a few. Nadia Nadim: Defying limitations from the soccer field to the operating room | MLSSoccer.com

This is yet again a weird season where the NWSL Challenge Cup, which may or may not feel like a preseason tournament, precedes the regular season. 2022 NWSL team previews, for newbies and diehards: Angel City FC – Equalizer Soccer

Future stars of the women’s game are out there in playgrounds and school pitches, and are ready to play – we need to let them. More schools must offer girls the chance to play football - we cannot fail the next generation

Mexico

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola has told ESPN that Mexico’s role as one of the hosts of the 2026 World Cup was in jeopardy after recent violence. Mexico violence almost cost World Cup 2026 hosting duties - Liga MX president

‘El Súper Clásico’ will be played on Saturday in Guadalajara and both teams are inviting fans to wear white due to the bloody riots that occurred last weekend. Fans set to wear white for the Clásico between Chivas and América - AS.com

The Tigres and Mexican football legend passed away on Tuesday at age 70. Historic Mexican player and coach Tomas Boy passes away at age 70 - FMF State Of Mind

World

Paris Saint-Germain were left fuming after Real Madrid’s 3-1 Champions League win at the Bernabeu, sources told ESPN. PSG president tried to confront referee after 'shameful' decision in Real Madrid defeat - sources

Mauricio Pochettino says the “next few weeks are not going to be easy” after his Paris St-Germain side let a two-goal aggregate lead slip in their Champions League exit to Real Madrid. Real Madrid 3-1 Paris St-Germain (3-2 agg): Does PSG’s Champions League exit spell the end for Mauricio Pochettino? - BBC Sport

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch described the reaction to him holding a postmatch huddle with his players as “hilarious and ridiculous.” Jesse Marsch on Leeds United postmatch huddle: Reaction has been 'ridiculous, hilarious'

The Blues’ potential owner is in charge of a team that own the longest playoff drought in the NFL. And his off-the-field record isn’t great either. Chelsea fans should take one look at Woody Johnson’s Jets and be very afraid | Chelsea | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - Sevilla v. West Ham United - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN

9:45 AM - PAOK v. KAA Gent - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Vitesse v. Roma - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Partizan v. Feyenoord - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Slavia Praha v. LASK Linz - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

11:30 AM - Norwich City v. Chelsea - Premier League - Peacock

11:30 AM - Southampton v. Newcastle United - Premier League - Peacock

11:30 AM - Wolverhampton v. Watford - Premier League - Peacock

11:45 AM - Leeds United v. Aston Villa - Premier League - Peacock

11:45 AM - West Ham United v. Chelsea FC - Women’s Super League - Nbcsports.com

12:00 PM - Barcelona v. Galatasaray - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN, UniMas

12:00 PM - Rangers v. Crvena Zvezda - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Sporting Braga v. AS Monaco - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, Galavision

12:00 PM - Atalanta v. Bayer Leverkusen - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - USA U-20 v. Puerto Rico U-20 - CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship - FS2

12:00 PM - PSV v. København - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Bodø / Glimt v. AZ Alkmaar - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Leicester City v. Rennes - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Olympique Marseille v. FC Basel - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Canada v. Mexico U-20 - CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship - FS2, TUDN