SOUNDERS 0, GALAXY 1: The Galaxy got on the board early when the Sounders defense allowed Chicharito a bit too much space.

In a holistic sense, the Seattle Sounders come into this game feeling pretty good about themselves. Their 3-0 win over Club León in Concacaf Champions League play should leave no doubt how good they are when they put it all together.

Unfortunately, there’s still a nagging sense that they’re in a bit of a slump due to their MLS form. It was way back in October that they last beat an MLS opponent and their winless run has stretched to nine games against in league play.

Like they did last year, the Galaxy are off to a strong start. They’ve earned back-to-back 1-0 victories, one over the defending MLS Cup champions and the other in front of a hostile crowd of nearly 75,000. Making things a bit tougher is that the Sounders are expected to be without Nicolás Lodeiro and Raúl Ruidíaz, both of whom are still nursing injuries.

Notes

The Sounders have only lost one of their past 14 matches against the Galaxy and are riding a seven-game unbeaten streak against their former bogey team.

The last time the Sounders started the regular-season with consecutive losses was in 2018, which was also the last time they advanced to the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals. They actually started that season 0-3-0.

After going winless in their first two league games of the season, the Sounders’ run of winless games in MLS play now stretches to nine. That ties a franchise record.

Although he won’t play, Raúl Ruidíaz has a six-game scoring streak against the Galaxy which includes one goal in each of their three meetings last year.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Will Bruin (right calf strain); Nicolás Lodeiro (right adductor strain); Alex Roldan (right foot injury)

OUT: Josh Atencio (right quad strain); Jimmy Medranda (left hamstring strain); Raúl Ruidíaz (right hamstring strain); Andrew Thomas (right calf strain)

Galaxy

OUT: Adam Saldaña (left ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Jorge Villafaña (left knee)

Officials

REF: Allen Chapman; AR1: Jeremy Hanson; AR2: Jeff Hosking; 4TH: Greg Dopka; VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero; AVAR: Joshua Patlak

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 12:55 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online Streaming: Fubo TV (affiliate link), Fox Sports app

National English TV: FOX (John Strong & Stu Holden)

National Radio: Sirius XM (Strong & Holden)

Local Radio: 1090 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

INTERNATIONAL BROADCAST INFORMATION

Australia & New Zealand: beIN Sports Australia

Balkans: Arena Sport

Belgium & Luxembourg: Eleven Sports

Brazil: DAZN (Brazil)

Bulgaria: Maxsport

China (Closed Circuit TV): Star Sports

Cyprus: Cytavision

Czech Republic & Slovakia: Nova Sport (Czech Republic)

Georgia: Silk Sport

Germany: Sportdigital

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN (Europe)

Greece: Nova Sports (Greece)

India: Eurosport

Israel: Charlton

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

Middle East & North Africa: Abu Dhabi Sports

Netherlands: ESPN Netherlands

Portugal: SportTV

Southeast Asia: beIN Sports Asia

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa

Sweden: C-More

Taiwan: Sportcast

Ukraine: Football 1

United Kingdom & Ireland: Sky Sports

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders vs. Galaxy; watch with us

Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.