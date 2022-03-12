SOUNDERS 0, GALAXY 1: The Galaxy got on the board early when the Sounders defense allowed Chicharito a bit too much space.
In a holistic sense, the Seattle Sounders come into this game feeling pretty good about themselves. Their 3-0 win over Club León in Concacaf Champions League play should leave no doubt how good they are when they put it all together.
Unfortunately, there’s still a nagging sense that they’re in a bit of a slump due to their MLS form. It was way back in October that they last beat an MLS opponent and their winless run has stretched to nine games against in league play.
Like they did last year, the Galaxy are off to a strong start. They’ve earned back-to-back 1-0 victories, one over the defending MLS Cup champions and the other in front of a hostile crowd of nearly 75,000. Making things a bit tougher is that the Sounders are expected to be without Nicolás Lodeiro and Raúl Ruidíaz, both of whom are still nursing injuries.
Notes
- The Sounders have only lost one of their past 14 matches against the Galaxy and are riding a seven-game unbeaten streak against their former bogey team.
- The last time the Sounders started the regular-season with consecutive losses was in 2018, which was also the last time they advanced to the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals. They actually started that season 0-3-0.
- After going winless in their first two league games of the season, the Sounders’ run of winless games in MLS play now stretches to nine. That ties a franchise record.
- Although he won’t play, Raúl Ruidíaz has a six-game scoring streak against the Galaxy which includes one goal in each of their three meetings last year.
Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension
Seattle
QUESTIONABLE: Will Bruin (right calf strain); Nicolás Lodeiro (right adductor strain); Alex Roldan (right foot injury)
OUT: Josh Atencio (right quad strain); Jimmy Medranda (left hamstring strain); Raúl Ruidíaz (right hamstring strain); Andrew Thomas (right calf strain)
Galaxy
OUT: Adam Saldaña (left ankle)
QUESTIONABLE: Jorge Villafaña (left knee)
Officials
REF: Allen Chapman; AR1: Jeremy Hanson; AR2: Jeff Hosking; 4TH: Greg Dopka; VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero; AVAR: Joshua Patlak
How to Watch
Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 12:55 PM PT
Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle
Online Streaming: Fubo TV (affiliate link), Fox Sports app
National English TV: FOX (John Strong & Stu Holden)
National Radio: Sirius XM (Strong & Holden)
Local Radio: 1090 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller)
Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)
INTERNATIONAL BROADCAST INFORMATION
Australia & New Zealand: beIN Sports Australia
Balkans: Arena Sport
Belgium & Luxembourg: Eleven Sports
Brazil: DAZN (Brazil)
Bulgaria: Maxsport
China (Closed Circuit TV): Star Sports
Cyprus: Cytavision
Czech Republic & Slovakia: Nova Sport (Czech Republic)
Georgia: Silk Sport
Germany: Sportdigital
Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN (Europe)
Greece: Nova Sports (Greece)
India: Eurosport
Israel: Charlton
Latin America: ESPN Latin America
Middle East & North Africa: Abu Dhabi Sports
Netherlands: ESPN Netherlands
Portugal: SportTV
Southeast Asia: beIN Sports Asia
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa
Sweden: C-More
Taiwan: Sportcast
Ukraine: Football 1
United Kingdom & Ireland: Sky Sports
Lineups
Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.
This is Seattle Sounders vs. Galaxy; watch with us
