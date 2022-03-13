Sounders vs. LA Galaxy: Highlights, stats and quotes

It took a little longer than anyone would have liked, but the Seattle Sounders finally got their 200th MLS win in history. The Sounders became the fastest team to achieve that milemarker, doing it in seven fewer games than the LA Galaxy. To do it, they needed to come-from-behind in a 3-2 win over the Galaxy, getting goals from Jordan Morris, Fredy Montero and Xavier Arreaga.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 – LA Galaxy 2

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistants: Jeremy Hanson, Jeff Hosking

Fourth Official: Greg Dopka

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

Attendance: 33,200

Weather: 54 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

LAG – Javier Hernández (Rayan Raveloson, Raheem Edwards) 6’

SEA – Jordan Morris 17’

SEA – Fredy Montero (penalty) 45’+2’

LAG – Douglas Costa 48’

SEA – Xavier Arreaga (Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan) 72’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Obed Vargas (caution) 29’

SEA – João Paulo (caution) 38’

LAG – Nick DePuy (caution) 44’

SEA – Nouhou (caution) 46’

SEA – Will Bruin (caution) 90’

SEA – Alex Roldan (caution) 90’+1’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar (Jackson Ragen 52’), Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou; João Paulo, Obed Vargas (Kelyn Rowe 59’), Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák (Abdoulaye Cissoko 81’), Jordan Morris; Fredy Montero (Will Bruin 81’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Sam Adeniran, Léo Chú, Reed Baker-Whiting

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 11

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 1

Saves: 1

LA Galaxy – Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Sega Coulibaly, Nick DePuy, Raheem Edwards; Rayan Raveloson (Dejan Jovelijic 84’), Marky Delgado, Efrain Alvarez; Kevin Cabral (Samuel Grandsir 69’), Douglas Costa (Victor Vazquez 69’), Javier Hernández

Substitutes not used: Derrick Williams, Eriq Zavaleta, Sacha Kljestan, Kelvin Leerdam, Jonathan Klinsmann, Jonathan Perez

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 18

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 1

POST-MATCH QUOTES & SOUNDBYTES

SOUNDERS FC FORWARD FREDY MONTERO

On the play that led to his penalty and his interaction with Rusnák:

“When I went to see the ball, it was right in front of my face. I chested it to stop it, put it down and I tried to go forward but at the same time I saw the defender coming really hard and I just waited for him to hit me, and I just went down and luckily for us it was a PK. What happened with Albert [Rusnák]? I mean this is soccer, he wanted to score, he wanted to kick the PK but at the same time I have a responsibility, I scored the last PK in the previous match so I believed I had the confidence to take this one especially when this game was 1-1. That’s it. We are professionals and I love Albert, he’s a great guy, and I believe he’s going to have many chances to score.”

SOUNDERS FC DEFENDER XAVIER ARREAGA

On his confidence and potentially taking part in a FIFA World Cup this year:

“This year is a very important year with the World Cup. It’s one of my biggest objectives is to be able to keep playing hard and to keep my effort hard so I can be in consideration. I’m going to keep working but I know it’s a step-by-step process. I can put in a lot of effort in order for me to be there, it’s a very big hope. But at the end it’s all about work, responsibility and having that objective of World Cups to keep me motivated with each one of the games to be able to achieve that.”

SOUNDERS FC HEAD COACH BRIAN SCHMETZER

On Jackson Ragen coming after Yeimar’s injury:

“It’s always been next man up, I’ve said that many times up here. That’s what we believe. We say that to the young kids so that they’re ready when they have to step into a game like this and that they can perform. It gives them some confidence, it gives them the knowledge that they need to survive. It wasn’t unexpected, guys have done it before. Young guys have come before Jackson [Ragen] and done the same thing. For me, it’s just a continuation of how we want to incorporate young guys within our group.”