Your Seattle Sounders came out on top in a true back-and-forth affair with LA Galaxy. It initially looked like it would be a long day as the Galaxy carved up Seattle’s defense for an opening goal, just six minutes in. But the Sounders fought back and went into the break ahead 2-1. And, right on queue, gave up a tying goal on a deflected free kick to open the second half. Ultimately, Xavier Arreaga settled things with a beautiful headed goal during the second phase of yet another set-piece. Like I said, back-and-forth.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance