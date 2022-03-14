Major Link Soccer: FC Wincinnati

The Seattle Sounders won an MLS game, which is sure to calm the nerves of many a doom-saying observer. The weekend’s MLS action was full of surprises, like FC Cincinnati winning a game and players complaining about weather conditions at their home stadium. Barcelona Femeni are the best team in the world, as they continue to build on their incredible performance last season. And while the sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich have raised challenges for the club, they’ve also raised questions about unsavory owners at other clubs.

Seattle/Puget Sound

Obed Vargas has absolutely burst onto the scene, regardless of how he played on Saturday, and his play seems to be setting him up as the next player in the long line of contested Mexican-American dual nationals. USMNT or Mexico? Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas generates buzz in breakout season | MLSSoccer.com

Narratives are a little bit like horoscopes, in that they provide a way to understand and contextualize your experience, and what you choose to do with them is between you and the universe. RECAP: Sounders secure three points with gritty win over LA Galaxy | Seattle Sounders

Madison Hammond had a difficult path to significant minutes with OL Reign ahead of her, so the move likely serves to benefit everyone involved. OL Reign Acquire Draft Pick and Allocation Money in Trade with Angel City FC — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

The hard-earned win over LA had its problems, but it also served as excellent preparation for Seattle’s upcoming trip to Mexico. All eyes on CCL match against Club León following cathartic win over LA Galaxy | Seattle Sounders

While it isn’t the biggest story in Seattle Sports History, the departures of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner is the end of an era. So what comes after? What’s Next for the Seattle Seahawks? - The Ringer

MLS/Lower division BroSo

It’s well passed time for some accountability from Portland’s ownership and management. Portland Timbers, Andy Polo case - Audio release alleges club pressure on Genessis Alarcon not to press charges

FC Cincinnati traveled to face Orlando City and not only put on a show, but claimed their first win of the season to snap a 14-game losing streak extending back to last year. "It’s a huge relief": FC Cincinnati snap lengthy losing streak behind Brandon Vazquez brace | MLSSoccer.com

Regardless of the conditions, at least in public, Bruce Arena was much more concerned with lapses of concentration at the end of the game from his side. Bruce Arena, Carles Gil differ when it comes to Saturday’s conditions - The Bent Musket

RSL sit level on points with LAFC atop the Western Conference after a fantastic win in much less fantastic conditions in New England. RSL mounts massive come back over New England, wins 3-2 - RSL Soapbox

The USL Championship is back in action! Three Things That Mattered – Kelly Marks Hounds Debut with Flourish

Press discusses what makes Angel City unique and her pride in what her generation of players have accomplished. Christen Press on Angel City: ‘I think playing for this club represents a new future for women’s sports’ – The Athletic

Sandra Herrera and Lisa Roman welcome Washington Spirit midfielder and NWSL PA President Tori Huster to the show. They discuss the latest news in the NWSL - the hiring of the newest league commissioner Jessica Berman and why Berman was hired. Tori Huster says "it's about time" the NWSL has a new commissioner and a new CBA | Attacking Third - YouTube

North Carolina Courage forward Lindsay Agnew announced today her retirement from professional soccer after a six-year career that entailed time spent with the Courage, the Canada Women’s National Team, the Washington Spirit, the Houston Dash, Sydney FC, and KIF Örebro DFF. Lindsay Agnew Announces Retirement From Professional Soccer - NC Courage

Another year and Barcelona still look like the best team in the world. A 5-0 win over Real Madrid secured another title, as Barcelona Femeni have won all 24 league games with 136 goals scored and a +130 goal difference. Barcelona Femeni crowned champions after big Clasico win - Barca Blaugranes

Three points from this weekend means that Chelsea are within touching distance of Arsenal with games in hand. Chelsea FCW 1-0 Aston Villa WFC, FA WSL: Post-match reaction - We Ain't Got No History

The Thorns are Sophia Smith’s team, and she’s making the most of it. Portland Thorns’ Sophia Smith shines in NWSL preseason

USA

US Soccer is trying to convince a young German-American player whose last name is Tillman to represent the US. If you just had de ja vu, there’s a reason for that. U.S. Soccer trying to lure Bayern Munich’s Malik Tillman - Bavarian Football Works

World

In the wake of the riot in Querétaro, the FMF institutes punishment on Querétaro as well as “grupos de animación.” FMF levies sanctions on Querétaro, barras bravas, stops short of disaffiliation - FMF State Of Mind

Sanctions on Roman Abramovich and Chelsea are deserved and justified, so what about all of the other owners in world sport deserving of such scrutiny? Shouldn’t someone in football also care about the war in Yemen just a little? | Chelsea | The Guardian

Qatar’s neighbors are set to see a significant boost to their tourism as visitors flood the region in numbers far surpassing the host nation’s capacity for this Fall’s Men’s World Cup. Qatar World Cup to give Gulf tourism lift as neighbours tap into demand

Thomas Tuchel has drawn plenty of praise and attention for the way he’s handled a variety of aspects of the situation surrounding Chelsea amidst sanctions on Roman Abramovich, but he can only do so much. Planes, trains, or automobiles: Tuchel ready for whatever it takes to play but also hopes for clarity soon - We Ain't Got No History

Think for a second about the fact that the player you’re yelling at or about is an actual human being before you fire off those tweets. Clout’s not worth it. Neco Williams Speaks About Receiving Social Media Abuse - The Liverpool Offside

Andy Robertson promises that Liverpool will do their part to keep and make the title race exciting. Andy Robertson: “We Are the Chasing Pack” - The Liverpool Offside

There have been overtures in the past to bring Russia into the Asian Football Confederation, but a look at how some of its member nations function in world football under sanctions could provide a glimpse into Russia’s future. Lessons from Asia’s outcasts: how isolation could hit Russian football | Russia | The Guardian

Leeds claimed the club’s first win since Jesse Marsch took the helm. Match Recap: Leeds United 2-1 Norwich City - Through It All Together

Culture

Once a Dragonlance fanatic seeing the Unearthed Arcana point towards the future is a nostalgia bomb of excitement. Added benefit? Most of the playtest belongs in my home world immediately. Dragonlance appears in Unearthed Arcana | Full Moon Storytelling

Long time resident of Pacific City, Peter Byrne, 96, has spent his entire adult life chasing the unidentified primate called big foot. Documentary planned featuring Tillamook County Sasquatch hunter | Community | cannonbeachgazette.com

