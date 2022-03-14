OL Reign reveal their new alternate kit, “Honor”

If you can believe it, the 2022 edition of the NWSL Challenge Cup begins this week. OL Reign will be hosting their Cascadia rivals, Portland Thorns FC, this Friday at Lumen Field, and beyond that you have the NWSL regular season, which marks the 10th year of league play. Time to get some new threads.

Named “Honor”, the new white jersey replaces last season’s “Gratitude” white jersey, which featured the names of the club’s season ticket holders in subtle grey text. The obvious feature of this new kit is the signature Lyon red and blue stripe that runs down the middle of the jersey’s front, but it’s when you take a closer look at the stripes that it stands out and is more than just a white jersey with a red and blue stripe.

With OL Reign being one of the founding clubs of the NWSL that played in every single season, a lot of players have come and gone representing the Reign. The “Honor” kit acknowledges those players, past and present, by having their names listed within the stripes. Of all the inaugural teams, OL Reign has the most remaining active players from their 2013 season roster — Jess Fishlock, Lauren Barnes, and Megan Rapinoe. It’s why we call them Reign Originals.

It might be interesting if not a little amusing that some of the names within the stripes are still playing in the NWSL with other clubs. However, it is an acknowledgment, if not a triumph, that the NWSL has gone further than previous women’s professional soccer leagues in the United States. The NWSL still has a lot of things to do in terms of growing up, but to be celebrating 10 years is something to take pride in.

Last season’s blue jersey, called “Hope,” carries over to this season and remains the club’s primary jersey. Both jerseys will once again prominently feature Black Future Co-op Fund on the front until a new presenting sponsor is secured. The visibility for the philanthropy group resulted in the group winning last season’s Nationwide Community Impact Award, which came with a $25,000 donation from Nationwide.

Boeing retains their placement on the back of the jerseys, below the squad number, as well as their sponsorship of the Boeing Scholarship program. Established in 2020, the program covers the full cost of participation fees in the OL Reign Academy for players of color. In the first year of the program, Arianna Ortiz and Tatiwyat Buck were the recipients of the scholarship. Last year, Avah Snodgrass, Tatiwyat Buck, and Arianna Ortiz were the awardees.

Both kits this season will also feature a commemorative 10th anniversary patch on the lower right side of the jersey, commonly known as a jock tag. The jerseys are available for pre-order now with a tentative ship date of May 2022 and come in regular, narrow, and youth sizes.