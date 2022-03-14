Club León’s manager resigned over the weekend, but will remain in charge

The mood surrounding Club León when the Seattle Sounders come to town for Thursday’s Concacaf Champions League game should be ... interesting.

Following a second consecutive 3-0 loss — this time at home against Tigres UANL, on the heels of the Sounders loss last week — León’s manager, Ariel Holan, submitted his resignation to the board. The offer was rejected, however, and Holan was apparently back leading training on Monday.

While a bit surprising, the likely explanation is that Holan’s offer was more a sign of him accepting responsibility than a situation where he wanted out. Holan was hired a little less than a year ago and has enjoyed a good deal of success, leading León to the Leagues Cup title last year and then to the Liga MX final. After a slow start to this Clausura, León had seemingly righted their ship with five wins in six games prior to the Sounders loss.