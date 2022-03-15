Major Link Soccer: Columbus Crew open to trading Gyasi Zardes

Seattle

OL Reign are moving to Lumen Field for home games this upcoming season, which begins Friday night with an NWSL Challenge Cup match against Portland. OL Reign Coach Laura Harvey previews season on "Seattle Sports Live"

This week, Chelsea is sitting down with soccer star and equal pay advocate Megan Rapinoe to look at women in sports – the progress we’ve made toward equality and what needs to happen next. In Fact with Chelsea Clinton: Women in Sports (w/ Megan Rapinoe)

​​The LA Galaxy racked up more shots, more corner kicks, more possession, more passes completed (plus at a higher rate) and approximately the same expected goals total as Seattle Sounders FC on their nationally-televised visit to Lumen Field Saturday afternoon. They were also superior in aesthetic terms for long stretches. How Seattle Sounders overcame LA Galaxy in clash of Western Conference titans | MLSSoccer.com

MLS

As a data and performance analyst with 15 years of experience across MLS and the top two divisions of English soccer, Lucy Rushton knows what it’s like to be the bearer of bad news. For DC United GM Lucy Rushton, data has always been the equalizer | MLSSoccer.com

Major League Soccer expansion side St. Louis City SC have found their new starting goalkeeper Transfermarkt has learned. Roman Bürki set to join St. Louis City SC - BVB keeper rejected Bayern offer | Transfermarkt

At this time last week, we wrote about the four teams who made it through Week 2 with records unblemished. What's plaguing MLS's 6 winless teams? And what's their solution? | MLSSoccer.com

The Columbus Crew are open to trading center forward Gyasi Zardes, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. Sources: Columbus Crew open to trading USMNT forward Gyasi Zardes | MLSSoccer.com

While $300 million is a relative steal in an era of hyper-inflated sports-TV contracts, there’s only so much money to go around. MLS Media Rights Hunt Must Balance Hard Cash With Growth Prospects – Sportico.com

NWSL/WoSo

The Women’s FA Cup prize fund will increase to three million pounds ($3.92 million) from next season, England’s Football Association said on Monday. Women's FA Cup prize fund jumps to three mln pounds from 2022-23 | Reuters

Forward pairing keeps Arsenal top but Sam Kerr’s late strike means Chelsea still have title destiny in their own hands. Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action | Women's Super League | The Guardian

With the tournament starting this weekend, let’s take a look at the 12 teams and make some predictions. We finally have NWSL soccer to watch with the upcoming 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup - All For XI

Xavi Hernandez said Barcelona women have marked the path for the men to follow after securing a third successive Primera Division title on Sunday. Barcelona women have set the standard for men's side - Xavi Hernandez

All For XI’s goalkeeper series continues with a conversation with Sweden and Atlético Madrid’s veteran goalkeeper about the many variables a goalkeeper faces every game. A goalkeeper’s perspective: Hedvig Lindahl - All For XI

The former top pick in the NWSL draft is locked in through 2024 with the club that drafted her. Sophia Smith signs long-term deal with Portland Thorns: ‘There’s nowhere else I’d rather be’ - oregonlive.com

World

A string of outbreaks of violence, several deadly, suggest that fan unrest in Latin American football is spiraling out of control. Football violence pandemic spreads in Latin America

PSG players were targeted by insulting graffiti at the club’s training ground, the Parc des Princes and the club’s offices on Monday morning. PSG training ground vandalised following Champions League exit

There is a team in Ligue 1 who play glorious, free-flowing, attacking football. But it’s not PSG. PSG players are booed by their own fans as Rennes show them how to do it | Ligue 1 | The Guardian

The club are weighing up several different options for a stadium that has had no significant work undertaken on it since 2006. Manchester United considering Old Trafford demolition as part of revamp | Manchester United | The Guardian

Barcelona would have to reduce costs and increase income to be able to make a significant investment in the squad this summer, LaLiga has said. LaLiga warn Barcelona: Cut costs, increase income to sign Erling Haaland

The Ukrainian forward broke down in tears after scoring in victory over Aston Villa and said: ‘It was impossible to train – I was thinking about my family and my people’. ‘It was so emotional’: Yarmolenko on his tears for Ukraine after West Ham goal | West Ham United | The Guardian

The Raine Group have given a Friday deadline to bidders, with as many as 200 groups expressing an interest in buying the club. Potential Chelsea owners in rush to finalise offers after Friday deadline set | Chelsea | The Guardian

With the risk of clubs becoming involved in geopolitics now exposed, football authorities and the government face questions over ownership in English football this week. Chelsea & Roman Abramovich: Is this a moment of reckoning for English football ownership? - BBC Sport

BBC Panorama uncovers new evidence on the corrupt deals that helped Chelsea’s owner make his fortune. Roman Abramovich: New evidence highlights corrupt deals - BBC News

The chants grew louder as the Newcastle fans closed in on Stamford Bridge through the throngs of the subdued Chelsea support. “Chelsea get bankrupt everywhere they go,” they gloated. Sportswashing derby: Chelsea-Newcastle bound by murky owners | AP News

What’s on TV?

1:00 PM - Ajax v. SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, Galavision

1:00 PM - Manchester United v. Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, TUDN, Univision

1:00 PM - West Brom v. Fulham - EFL Championship - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Comunicaciones v. NYCFC - CONCACAF Champions League - FS2, TUDN