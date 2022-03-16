Major Link Soccer: Russia captain Artem Dzyuba declines national team call-up

NWSL / women’s soccer

The USL Super League will align with the international women’s soccer calendar when it begins play in August 2023, taking a winter break and finishing its season with playoffs in June 2024. New women’s USL Super League to align with global fall-summer calendar in 2023 | ESPN

For mothers playing in the FIFA World Cup or professional soccer like Jessica McDonald, affording expenses is difficult. Pro women’s soccer salaries lagged before NWSL, USWNT reform | Raleigh News & Observer

This week SBFC welcomes Sam Johnson and Ty Phillps (briefly) to talk about about European soccer and Sam’s journey through the game, along with her passion for education. Episode 38 - I’m Real: Teach The Children About Tactics and Edge Control | Shea Butter FC

From players’ attitudes to the weather in SoCal, the start of this year has been an adjustment period for Wave FC’s inaugural head coach. Casey Stoney’s U.S. adaptation with San Diego Wave is underway: ‘This is just an incredible place’ – The Athletic

It certainly makes sense for the new teams and new coaches ahead of their first games. Coaches around NWSL pump brakes on Challenge Cup aspirations - LAG Confidential

Welcome to The Equalizer’s 2022 team-by-team NWSL previews! As the league continues to grow, a challenge is to lower the entry barrier of information for new fans while still serving the longtime fans who want more depth. So, the Equalizer is aiming to do both with their previews. 2022 NWSL team previews, for newbies and diehards: NJ/NY Gotham FC – Equalizer Soccer ($)

2022 NWSL team previews, for newbies and diehards: Kansas City Current – Equalizer Soccer ($)

2022 NWSL team previews, for newbies and diehards: Houston Dash – Equalizer Soccer ($)

MLS / US men’s leagues

Managers might not matter as much as we think they do: an “elite” player will likely have a larger (and more direct) impact on a team’s success than an “elite” manager. Still, managers do matter. Tactics and star players: Analyzing new Western Conference coaches’ styles | MLSSoccer.com

International soccer

The simple fact is that, in the scenario the US are facing, the juice just ain’t worth the squeeze at the Azteca, but the following game at home against Panama is a must-win. Biggest questions facing Gregg Berhalter & the USMNT for final World Cup qualifying window | MLSSoccer.com

The Canadian men’s national team finishes World Cup qualifying in less than two weeks’ time. Roster prediction & key questions: What could Canada’s final World Cup Qualifying squad look like? | MLSSoccer.com

Russia captain Artem Dzyuba has asked not to be picked for the national team because of the conflict in Ukraine, his coach said in an interview. Russia captain Artem Dzyuba denies coach claim he asked not to be selected amid Ukraine conflict | ESPN

But, Dzyuba says he has not joined the national team’s training camp because of family reasons and not because of “political aspects”. Russia captain denies Artyom Dzyuba ‘political aspect’ after declining national team call-up - BBC Sport

Emiliano Martinez has revealed the staggering number of replica jerseys bearing teammate Lionel Messi’s name made for every Argentina match. Argentina captain Lionel Messi has literally 100s of jerseys made for every international match | ESPN

Eriksen is back in Denmark’s squad for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest playing for his country at Euro 2020 last summer. Christian Eriksen back in Denmark squad - BBC Sport

World club soccer

A U.S. federal court signaled that the public might get to see a Las Vegas police report about an accusation of rape made against Cristiano Ronaldo. Public might get look at Cristiano Ronaldo police report, U.S. judge says | ESPN

Spotify’s name will appear on the front of both the men’s and women’s team shirts and training kits, and the global audio streaming platform will become title partner of the stadium, which will be rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou. FC Barcelona and Spotify seal a strategic long-term partnership in sports and entertainment | FC Barcelona

Renan Lodi’s first-half header put Manchester United out of the Champions League and sent Atletico Madrid into the quarter-finals. Atletico Madrid knock Manchester United out of Champions League play with 2-1 aggregate win - BBC Sport

Darwin Nunez scored the winner as Benfica beat Ajax to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Ajax 0-1 Benfica (2-3 agg): Darwin Nunez heads winner for visitors - BBC Sport

Amid public blowback, Chelsea have withdrawn their request to play Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final at Middlesbrough behind closed doors. Chelsea withdraw request to play FA Cup tie with Middlesbrough behind closed doors - BBC Sport

The Premier League says it has not “worked through the consequences” if Chelsea are not sold by 31 May, but affirm the club will complete this season. Premier League has not ‘worked through the consequences’ if Chelsea are not sold - BBC Sport

English Premier League wants to engage soccer fans and drive revenues with NFT image and video collectibles. Premier League selects ConsenSys as first NFT partner and weighs Dapper Labs deal, says report - SportsPro

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he wants to be “as annoying as possible” to Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Klopp wants Liverpool to be ‘as annoying as possible’ to Manchester City in title race - BBC Sport

Daryl Dike hasn’t been able to deliver his best since arriving at West Bromwich Albion this winter, but the American striker is moving closer to playing a role under Steve Bruce for the final weeks of the season. Daryl Dike set for West Brom return after international break - SBI Soccer

The club was set up by a local youth worker in 2017 after a fire at the Grenfell Tower claimed the lives of 72 people. Grenfell Athletic: the football club uniting a community hit by tragedy | The Guardian

8:30 AM: Granadilla Tenerife vs. Sevilla (Copa de la Reina) — ESPN+

10:30 AM: Levante vs. Real Madrid (Copa de la Reina) — ESPN+

10:30 AM: Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Chile vs. Colombia (Sudamericano U-17 Femenino) — FS2 / TUDN.com

12:30 PM: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League) — Peacock

12:45 PM: Millwall vs. Huddersfield Town (English Championship) — ESPN+

12:45 PM: Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona (Copa de la Reina) — ESPN+

1:00 PM: Lille vs. Chelsea (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / Galavision / TUDN.com

1:00 PM: Juventus vs. Villarreal (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / TUDN / UniMas

1:15 PM: Arsenal vs. Liverpool (Premier League) — Peacock

2:30 PM: Paraguay vs. Brazil (Sudamericano U-17 Femenino) — FS2 / TUDN.com

4:30 PM: Atlanta United II vs. NYRB II (USL Championship) — ESPN+

5:00 PM: CF Montreal vs. Cruz Azul (Concacaf Champions League) — FS2 / TUDN

7:15 PM: Pumas UNAM vs. New England Revolution (Concacaf Champions League) — FS1 / TUDN