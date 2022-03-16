‘Sell-out’ crowd will greet Sounders in León

While the vibes around Club León have not been great over the past week, that apparently hasn’t dampened interest in Thursday’s Concacaf Champions League match. Despite León facing a 3-0 deficit and coming off a Liga MX performance so bad that manager Ariel Holan offered his resignation, the game against the Sounders appears to be a sellout.

León have traditionally been a well-supported team and play in one of the more iconic stadiums in Liga MX that fits about 32,000 fans when it’s at full capacity. But, like much of the world, attendance has seen a dip since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago. The announced attendance at their most recent home game was about 16,000 and attendance was very sparse for their last CCL match. It’s not entirely clear what a “sell-out” means in terms of capacity or how the 2-for-1 offer that fueled these sales will impact actual attendance.

At the very least, however, it looks like León fans aren’t quite ready to give up on their team as they attempt to qualify for the CCL semifinals for the first time in their club’s history.