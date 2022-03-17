Major Link Soccer: Revolution bounced from Champions League on penalties by Pumas

Seattle

OL Reign — formerly Reign FC, which is formerly Seattle Reign FC — is back in Seattle, and that is a very big deal. 2022 NWSL team previews, for newbies and diehards: OL Reign – Equalizer Soccer ($)

The Pacific Coast League’s hallowed name is back, and with it comes an all-new look. Local club, the Tacoma Rainiers, developed the new logo. PCL gets new logo alongside restored name

MLS/USL

The elements are as aligned as they’ve ever been for MLS and its insatiable quest to have one of its clubs finally win the regional title. MLS in Concacaf Champions League: Why title wait can end in 2022 - Sports Illustrated

CF Montréal are out of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League after falling 2-1 on aggregate to Liga MX’s Cruz Azul on Wednesday night at Stade Olympique, having drawn 1-1 in Leg 2 of the quarterfinal series. Recap: CF Montréal 1, Cruz Azul 1 (1-2 aggregate: CAZ advance) | MLSSoccer.com

Pumas UNAM roared back from a three-goal deficit in the first leg to level the quarterfinal series before advancing to the Concacaf Champions League semifinals 4-3 on penalty kicks over the New England Revolution Wednesday night at Estadio Olimpico Universitario. Recap: Pumas UNAM 3, New England Revolution 0 (3-3 aggregate: PUM advance 4-3 on PKs) | MLSSoccer.com

Major League Soccer’s newest club, due to begin play in 2023, is using its platform to tell a virtually unknown part of Black history – and living its community-led values in other ways too. St Louis City SC looks to MLS future by remembering ‘hard truths of past’ | St Louis SC | The Guardian

USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 1

Paris Saint-Germain’s most ardent supporters had had enough. Messi and Neymar: What eventual MLS moves would look like for PSG’s superstars | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL

Expansion team Angel City will host the North Carolina Courage for its first ever regular season game as the NWSL revealed its 2022 schedule. NWSL season kick-off: Angel City hosts North Carolina Courage; San Diego Wave visits Houston Dash

FINALLY the schedule is out. NWSL announces regular-season schedule – Equalizer Soccer

The Equalizer continues their previews of all 12 NWSL teams ahead of the Challenge Cup. 2022 NWSL team previews, for newbies and diehards: North Carolina Courage – Equalizer Soccer ($)

This is the first of three previews which will be split into groups. The teams are listed in the order I predict them to finish. In the final post, I will add my semifinal and final predictions. Heads up, it will get to the Reign very quickly. 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup Preview: West Division – Equalizer Soccer

League’s 10th anniversary season kicks off on Friday, March 18 NWSL Clubs Announce Rosters Ahead of 2022 Challenge Cup

Heading into the 2019 season, I was asking the league for a leave to take care of my mental health. I assumed that anyone who was injured and was not able to be with their club, would still get paid and get all the benefits that come from being with a NWSL team. But I learned that I would not get paid and everything was going to be suspended until I was back competing with my team. Cari Roccaro: “Hey, I got brown hair and I have mental health therapy” - FIFPRO World Players’ Union

USA

Plus goals from Balogun & Booth, a debut for Nico Carrera, and Richy Ledezma back to health. USMNT Weekly Youth Update: U-17s face Argentina, USL kicks off - Stars and Stripes FC

All 16 Matches Will be Streamed Live as Teams from the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), United Soccer Leagues (USL) League Two and Local Qualifiers Begin U.S. Soccer’s National Club Championship. First Round of 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Kicks Off with 16 Fixtures on March 22 and 23

World

The RSPCA has said it has begun prosecution proceedings against West Ham United’s Kurt Zouma after a video emerged last month of him kicking a cat. West Ham's Kurt Zouma to be prosecuted by RSPCA for kicking cat

A consortium led by Chicago Cubs owner Thomas Ricketts will submit a formal offer for Chelsea, a spokesman has confirmed. Chicago Cubs owners and Citadel chief Ken Griffin join forces for Chelsea bid

The Ricketts family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, said Wednesday that they will make a bid to buy Premier League club Chelsea. Chicago Cubs owners launching bid to buy EPL club Chelsea | AP News

Reyna is responsible for the free kick assist that gave Dortmund a late 1-0 win. Borussia Dortmund keep title hopes alive with late winner against Mainz

Harry Kane scores as Tottenham reignite their top-four hopes by condemning Brighton to a sixth successive Premier League defeat. Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane scores as visitors reignite top-four hopes - BBC Sport

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe accepts he will be asked about the club’s Saudi Arabian owners but says his “specialist subject is football”. Newcastle: Eddie Howe accepts he will be asked questions about club's Saudi Arabian owners - BBC Sport

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says his home was burgled during his side’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reveals burglary at his home - BBC Sport

Manchester United are monitoring Thomas Tuchel’s situation at Chelsea and also have Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui on their shortlist. Thomas Tuchel and Julen Lopetegui on Manchester United’s manager shortlist | Manchester United | The Guardian

Real Madrid, who are currently the pioneers of state-of-the-art innovation among Europe’s top football clubs, have not only broken ground on a soon-to-be-finished Nuevo Santiago Bernabeu, but have now partnered with Cisco. Real Madrid reach agreement with Cisco - Managing Madrid

From Chelsea, to Newcastle to the World Cup in Qatar, Sportswashing is everywhere. My guy @_Zeets and I explored why so many continue to buy in to this fiction. pic.twitter.com/mrTuIAIUOg — Calen Carr (@CalenCarr) March 16, 2022

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - Madrid v. Sporting de Huelva - Copa de la Reina - ESPN+

10:45 AM - Crvena Zvezda v. Rangers - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

10:45 AM - Galatasaray v. Barcelona - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN, UniMas

10:45 AM - AS Monaco v. Sporting Braga - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, Galavision

10:45 AM - Bayer Leverkusen v. Atalanta - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

10:45 AM - København v. PSV - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

10:45 AM - AZ Alkmaar v. Bodø / Glimt - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

10:45 AM - Rennes v. Leicester City - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

10:45 AM - FC Basel v. Olympique Marseille - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

12:45 PM - Everton v. Newcastle United - Premier League - Peacock

1:00 PM - West Ham United v. Sevilla - UEFA Europe League - Paramount+, Galavision

1:00 PM - Olympique Lyonnais v. Porto - UEFA Europe League - Paramount+, TUDN

1:00 PM - Eintracht Frankfurt v. Real Betis - UEFA Europe League - Paramount+

1:00 PM - KAA Gent v. PAOK - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

1:00 PM - Roma v. Vitesse - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

1:00 PM - Feyenoord v. Partizan - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

1:00 PM - LASK Linz v. Slavia Praha - UEFA Conference League - Paramount+

5:30 PM - León v. Sounders FC - CONCACAF Champions League - FS1, TUDN

8:00 PM - Querétaro v. Atlético San Luis - Liga MX - TUDN