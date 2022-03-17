Obed Vargas is youngest player invited to USA U20 training camp

Obed Vargas isn’t just one of the youngest players to ever play for the Seattle Sounders, he could also end up being one of the youngest Americans to ever play in a U20 World Cup. While that honor is still a few steps away — the United States has yet to even qualify for the 2023 tournament — Vargas seems to be putting himself in strong position after becoming the only 2005 birth year player named to an upcoming training camp.

The camp will run from March 21-30 in Buenos Aires, Argentina and is being used as preparation for the Concacaf qualifying tournament this summer in Honduras. The Americans will face off in matches against Argentina’s U20 team (March 26) and Boca Juniors’ youth side (March 29).

The camp features 20 players, 13 of whom were born in 2003, six who were born in 2004 and one 2005. All of them are currently signed to professional teams, with several already getting significant first-team minutes.

U-20 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN; U-20 CAPS/GOALS) - ARGENTINA MATCHES

GOALKEEPERS (2): Alexander Borto (Fulham; South Plainfield, N.J.; 1/0), Christopher Brady (Chicago Fire FC; Naperville, Ill.; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (7): Justin Che (Hoffenheim; Richardson, Texas; 3/0), Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.; 0/0), Mauricio Cuevas (Club Brugge; Los Angeles, Calif.; 0/0), Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy; Santa Clarita, Calif.; 0/0), Kobi Henry (Orange County SC; Lake Forest, Calif.; 2/0), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; Lakewood, Calif.; 3/0), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United; Atlanta, Ga.; 3/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Paxten Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; Medford, N.J.; 2/0), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls; Wayzata, Minn.; 2/1), Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls; Warren, N.J.; 2/0), Diego Luna (El Paso Locomotive; Redwood, Calif.; 2/1), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Middle Village, N.Y.; 2/0), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split; Stillwater, Okla.; 2/0), Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders; Anchorage, Alaska; 0/0)