Three Sounders called into World Cup qualifiers

At least three Seattle Sounders have been called into their respective national teams for the upcoming slate of World Cup qualifiers for the window that is open from March 21-30. None of them should miss any Sounders matches as a result.

Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan were among 27 players named to the United States national team roster as they prepare for their most important window since failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The United States needs at least three points from the window to secure a spot in the playoff and probably needs four points to guarantee a spot in Qatar. They’ll open with a match at Mexico on March 24, then will play a virtual must-win match at home against Panama on March 27 and close it out with a road game against Costa Rica on March 30.

There’s not nearly as much on the line for Alex Roldán’s El Salvador, but two of their matches will likely still have something significant on the line. They’ll open against Jamaica on March 24 in what is effectively a dead-rubber match, but then can deal a serious blow to Costa Rica’s hopes when they host on March 27 before closing out with a road match against Mexico on March 30 that should at least have seeding implications.