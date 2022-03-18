Major Link Soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup Begins

OL Reign host Portland Thorns at Lumen Field, their new home, tonight. The two teams are competing to win the NWSL Challenge Cup. In the division with the expansion teams from SoCal, Reign should be targeting a trip to the semis.

OL Reign NWSL preview: Championship aspirations still in tact ahead of 2022 season - CBSSports.com

The Reign fell short of a championship appearance last year, but are looking to build off their momentum

Soccer Star Christen Press Is Done Suffering for Success | GQ

The two-time World Cup champion opened up about playing for Los Angeles’s new NWSL team, taking care of her mental health, and hiking across Spain.

2022 NWSL team previews, for newbies and diehards: Orlando Pride – Equalizer Soccer

On Eve Of NWSL Challenge Cup, Business Has Picked Up For Gotham FC

Ahead of the NWSL Challenge Cup kickoff, Gotham FC is making some critical off-the-field moves.

Savannah McCaskill: 'Everything that I'm doing now is to get back to the USWNT' – The Athletic

The well-traveled midfielder on his personal evolution and career so far

Kris Ward Uses a Player-First Mantra In Search of a Second NWSL Title

Spirit coach Kris Ward took over last year after Richie Burke's tumultuous tenure.

USMNT roster named for March World Cup qualifying window - Stars and Stripes FC

The biggest window of them all.

Searching for the truth behind the Querétaro stadium violence – The Athletic ($)

A quiet city was rocked by one of Mexican football's darkest days, but uncertainty still reigns about its origins.

Motion of Support for Marymoor Cricket Community Park Passed in King County, Washington - Major League Cricket

Plans to develop one of the leading cricket venues in the nation in the Pacific Northwest took a significant step forward on Tuesday in King County, Washington.

Got questions about the economy? Play Dungeons & Dragons, says economist | CBC Radio

Dungeons and Dragons is an entire universe populated by everything from humans to dwarves to elves. So whether a cleric, a fighter or a thief, what can the economics of D&D tell us about how humans manage their assets?

4:30 PM PT — Racing Louisville FC vs Kansas City Current on Paramount+.

7:00 PM PT — Us versus Them on Paramount+ and down at Lumen.

10:00 AM PT — NYCFC vs Philadelphia Union on ESPN+.

12:30 PM PT — LA Galaxy vs Orlando City SC on Univision, TUDN, and Twitter.

4:00 PM PT — Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit on Paramount+.

4:00 PM PT — North Carolina Courage vs NJ/NY Gotham FC on Paramount +.

6:00 PM PT — Angel City vs San Diego Wave on Paramount+.

6:30 PM PT — Real Salt Lake vs Nashville SC on ESPN+.

11:00 AM PT — New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew on ESPN+.

1:30 PM PT — Them vs Us on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

4:00 PM PT — Houston Dash vs Chicago Red Stars on Paramount+.

7:00 PM PT — LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps on ESPN+.