León vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders got a first-half penalty from Fredy Montero and then easily held off Club León in the second half to walk away with a 1-1 tie on Thursday, easily enough to secure advance to the Concacaf Champions League semi-finals for just the second time in franchise history. The aggregate score finished 4-1.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – Club León 1

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Venue: Estadio León

Referee: Jose Raul Torres

Assistants: Juan Zumba, Helpys Feliz

Fourth Official: Randy Encarnación

VAR: Said Martinez

Weather: 45 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Fredy Montero (penalty) 45+3’

LEO – Fidel Ambriz 90+1’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Nouhou (caution) 58’

LEO – Gary Kagelmacher 65’

SEA – Obed Vargas 73’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou; Cristian Roldan, João Paulo (Danny Leyva 88’), Jordan Morris (Obed Vargas 61’), Kelyn Rowe (Abdoulaye Cissoko 81’), Albert Rusnák; Fredy Montero (Will Bruin 62’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Samuel Adeniran, Léo Chú

Total shots: 6

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 15

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 0

Saves: 7

Club León – Rodolfo Cota; Andrés Mosquera (José Ramírez 52’), Gary Kagelmacher, William Tesillo, Ángel Mena, Jean Meness, Óscar Villa, Fidel Ambriz, Elias Hernández, Juan Rangel (Santiago Ormeño 46’), Víctor Dávila

Substitutes not used: Alfonso Blanco, Iván Rodríguez, Santiago Colombatto, Isaac Muñiz

Total shots: 26

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 16

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 15

Saves: 2