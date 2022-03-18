León vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders got a first-half penalty from Fredy Montero and then easily held off Club León in the second half to walk away with a 1-1 tie on Thursday, easily enough to secure advance to the Concacaf Champions League semi-finals for just the second time in franchise history. The aggregate score finished 4-1.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 1 – Club León 1
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Venue: Estadio León
Referee: Jose Raul Torres
Assistants: Juan Zumba, Helpys Feliz
Fourth Official: Randy Encarnación
VAR: Said Martinez
Weather: 45 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA – Fredy Montero (penalty) 45+3’
LEO – Fidel Ambriz 90+1’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA – Nouhou (caution) 58’
LEO – Gary Kagelmacher 65’
SEA – Obed Vargas 73’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou; Cristian Roldan, João Paulo (Danny Leyva 88’), Jordan Morris (Obed Vargas 61’), Kelyn Rowe (Abdoulaye Cissoko 81’), Albert Rusnák; Fredy Montero (Will Bruin 62’)
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Samuel Adeniran, Léo Chú
Total shots: 6
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 15
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 0
Saves: 7
Club León – Rodolfo Cota; Andrés Mosquera (José Ramírez 52’), Gary Kagelmacher, William Tesillo, Ángel Mena, Jean Meness, Óscar Villa, Fidel Ambriz, Elias Hernández, Juan Rangel (Santiago Ormeño 46’), Víctor Dávila
Substitutes not used: Alfonso Blanco, Iván Rodríguez, Santiago Colombatto, Isaac Muñiz
Total shots: 26
Shots on goal: 8
Fouls: 16
Offside: 3
Corner-kicks: 15
Saves: 2
