Major Link Soccer: MLB lockout could impact NYCFC

Puget Sound

OL Reign is celebrating Women’s History Month by honoring the women that teach, inspire, make history and push us to greatness. It’s no surprise the team chose this ledge to kick it off — their very own Head Coach, Laura Harvey. Women’s History Month Spotlight: Laura Harvey — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

The shift from collegian to pro has come with challenges for OL Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey as she navigates playing away from her home state with a new team across the country. Former UNC goalkeeper Claudia Dickey adjusting to life as a pro with OL Reign - The Daily Tar Heel

Pacific Lutheran University will welcome Julie Foudy to the Tacoma Dome on May 28 to deliver a commencement address to the university’s graduating class. Foudy will share reflections inspired by her iconic career as a member of the USWNT, award-winning storyteller, and dedicated proponent for women and girls. Soccer legend, advocate, and broadcaster Julie Foudy to deliver PLU commencement address | PLU

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Génessis Alarcón alleges Polo physically abused her May 23; seeks financial damages. Spouse of ex-Portland Timbers player Andy Polo files federal domestic violence lawsuit - oregonlive.com

The Dynamo have their Mexican star. Report: Houston Dynamo have agreement with Mexican international Hector Herrera - Dynamo Theory

Columbus Crew striker Gyasi Zardes is among the most consistently productive strikers in MLS, scoring over 13 goals on average per season since joining the Ohio-based side in 2018. Should the Columbus Crew consider trading Gyasi Zardes? | MLSSoccer.com

The MLB lockout could disrupt NYCFC’s meticulously planned season. How MLB missing 5pm deadline will disrupt NYCFC’s home schedule - Hudson River Blue

NWSL / women’s soccer

Chelsea, the Thorns and another European team to be announced are also slated to compete in the tournament this summer in Oregon. Washington Spirit to play in Women’s International Champions Cup - The Washington Post

The Attacking Third podcast is celebrating 50 years of Title IX with a five-part series focusing on trailblazers in sports. Sam Mewis reflects on Title XI, credits USWNT’s ‘99ers as a source of inspiration at a young age - CBSSports.com

Serie A Femminile will undergo big changes in league structure and become fully professional starting with the 2022/23 season. Serie A Femminile changes league and goes fully professional | Her Football Hub

The Spain-based stopper discusses standing out, lesser-known brands and the long-awaited clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid, which won’t involve the men. U.S. Goalkeeper Emily Dolan Promotes Her Smaller Glove Label And The Big Clásico | Forbes

Through a partnership with the NWSL, USSF, and the NWSLPA, 24 current and former players had the ability to participate in a U.S. Soccer ‘B’ License Course. Gina Lewandowski looks to the future of women in soccer, earns U.S. Soccer ‘B’ License - All For XI

The Sweden goalkeeper talked about the long road to Chelsea, her admiration for her parents and speaking out on social media. Chelsea’s Zecira Musovic: ‘I fight for what I think is important and what I believe in’ | The Guardian

Former Canadian women’s national team star Rhian Wilkinson says it is “beyond shocking” that Canada has yet to develop a pro women’s club opportunity for young domestic athletes, calling for more action to be taken in order to prevent talent loss at a crucial juncture in young playing careers. “Beyond shocking”: Rhian Wilkinson issues call for club women’s soccer in Canada | OneSoccer

A few days ago, the Affoltern am Albis football club made negative headlines when their entire women’s first division team resigned due to the club’s non-reaction to allegations of harassment against their coach. Scandal rocks Swiss women’s soccer club - Blick (in German)

International soccer

The eight-year agreement will make TNT, TBS and HBO Max the exclusive English-language home for more than 20 annual women’s and men’s national team matches, including World Cup qualifiers, friendlies, send-off matches, the SheBelieves Cup and more. Turner Sports, US Soccer Reach Multimedia Agreement for Broadcast Rights, More | Bleacher Report

The deal begins in 2023. Turner Sports, HBO Max wins U.S. Soccer TV rights in 8-year deal - Stars and Stripes FC

Ukraine’s World Cup play-off against Scotland, currently scheduled for March 24, could be deferred as authorities try to ensure the country has a chance to qualify for Qatar 2022. Ukraine play-off in Scotland could be delayed to allow team World Cup chance | The Guardian

World club soccer

Could a move to MLS be next for the once-USMNT regular? VfL Wolfsburg American veteran John Brooks set to leave and become free agent at end of season - CBSSports.com

Josh Coburn scored the winner in extra time as Middlesbrough stunned Tottenham to reach the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham: Josh Coburn sends Championship side into FA Cup quarter-finals - BBC Sport

Manchester City’s Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko was handed the captain’s armband for the FA Cup tie at Peterborough amid the conflict in his home country. Oleksandr Zinchenko: Ukraine defender handed Man City captain’s armband for FA Cup tie - BBC Sport

The UK’s Charity Commission says it is “seeking information” after owner Roman Abramovich handed control of Chelsea to the club’s charitable foundation. Charity Commission ‘seeks information’ from Chelsea - BBC Sport

Shakhtar Donetsk evacuate Brazilian players to Romania from Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, and say other clubs are also moving overseas players. Ukraine crisis: Shakhtar Donetsk evacuate Brazilian players to Romania - BBC Sport

Lokomotiv Moscow’s German manager, Markus Gisdol, has resigned in protest at Russia’s war on Ukraine, saying the invasion goes against his values. Lokomotiv Moscow manager resigns in protest at Russia’s war on Ukraine | The Guardian

Everton received an apology from the head of the professional referees body Mike Riley after they were denied a penalty in their 1-0 defeat by Manchester City. Everton receive apology over Man City handball - BBC Sport

Jürgen Klopp believes that talk of Liverpool winning the quadruple is crazy, with the manager citing how even Manchester City have not been able to achieve it. Jürgen Klopp plays down talk of Liverpool winning ‘crazy’ quadruple | The Guardian

Klopp said he will speak to Harvey Elliot after the midfielder was seen holding a flare when celebrating their Carabao Cup win. Jurgen Klopp says Harvey Elliott made mistake with flare - BBC Sport

Manchester United’s net debt stood at £494.8m on 31 December 2021, up almost £40m from the end of the previous year. Manchester United’s financial results reveal net debt hit £495m at end of 2021 | The Guardian

Barcelona want to create their own cryptocurrency to help them “survive financially”. Barcelona want their own cryptocurrency to challenge football’s elite, says president Joan Laporta | ESPN

It’s a busy day, mostly featuring European cup action, and you can watch games almost straight through from 7 AM through 9 PM with a small gap for breakfast at 9 AM and another for a late lunch at 2:30.

7:00 AM: Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona (Copa de la Reina) — ESPN+

9:30 AM: Hannover 96 vs. RB Leipzig (DFB Pokal) — ESPN Deportes / ESPNU

9:30 AM: Hamburger SV vs. Karlsruher SC (DFB Pokal) — ESPN3

11:15 AM: Luton Town vs. Chelsea (FA Cup) — ESPN+

11:15 AM: Arsenal vs. Reading (Women’s Super League) — NBCsports.com

11:30 AM: Southampton vs. West Ham United (FA Cup) — ESPN+

11:45 AM: Bochum vs. Freiburg (DFB Pokal) — ESPN Deportes

11:45 AM: Club Brugge vs. Gent (Belgian Cup) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Fiorentina vs. Juventus (Coppa Italia) — CBSSN / Paramount+

12:00 PM: Mallorca vs. Real Sociedad (La Liga) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Guyana vs. Panama (Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship) — FS2

12:15 PM: Liverpool vs. Norwich City (FA Cup) — ESPN+

12:30 PM: Valencia vs. Athletic Club (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+

3:00 PM: Mexico vs. Honduras (Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship) — FS2

5:00 PM: Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul (Liga MX) — TUDN

7:00 PM: Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM (Liga MX) — FS2

7:00 PM: Atlético San Luis vs. Guadalajara (Liga MX) — TUDN