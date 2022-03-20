LINEUPS: Despite playing just three days earlier, the Seattle Sounders will field a lineup that’s much closer to first-choice. Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan, João Paulo and all four defenders are back in the starting lineup. The most notable change is probably Stefan Cleveland, who replaces an injured Stefan Frei.

Coming off a disappointing expansion season, Austin FC seems to be making up for lost time. In their first three games, they’ve scored 10 goals, tied for the third most in MLS history ... and that’s after being shutout in their last game. In their first two home games, Austin scored 10 goals.

Of course, that was against FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami. The Sounders are not them, even if they need to field a very second-choice lineup.

The Sounders will be missing several starters and will probably choose to rest a few more after playing at altitude on Thursday.

Notes

The Sounders and Austin FC had two meetings last year. The first game ended in a 0-0 tie, while the Sounders won the second 1-0 behind a Raúl Ruidíaz goal.

Austin comes into this match riding a four-game home winning streak that stretches back to last year.

The Sounders haven’t won any of their previous five road games, but haven’t lost two straight away from home since 2019.

Although the Sounders scored three goals in their last league game, it has now been six MLS regular-season games since they last scored from open play.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: Stefan Frei (right quad tendinitis); Yeimar Gómez Andrade (right high ankle sprain); Nico Lodeiro (health & safety protocols); Jimmy Medranda (left hamstring strain); Raúl Ruidíaz (right hamstring strain); Andrew Thomas (right calf strain)

Austin FC

None

Officials

REF: Lukasz Szpala; AR1: CJ Morgante; AR2: Jeffrey Greeson; 4TH: Armando Villarreal; VAR: Kevin Stott; AVAR: Joshua Patlak

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Sunday, March 20, 1:55 PM PT

Venue: Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Online Streaming: Fubo TV (affiliate link); FoxSports.com

National English TV: FS1 (John Strong & Stu Holden

Local Radio: 1090 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Zakuani)

National Spanish TV: Fox Deportes

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

International TV:

Balkans: Arena Sport

Brazil: DAZN (Brazil)

China (Closed-Circuit TV): Star Sports

Cyprus: Cytavision

Czech Republic & Slovakia: Nova Sport (Czech Republic)

Georgia: Silk Sport

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN (Europe)

Greece: Nova Sports (Greece)

Israel: Charlton

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

Middle East & North Africa: Abu Dhabi Sports

Netherlands: ESPN Netherlands

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa

Sweden: C-More

Ukraine: Football 1

United Kingdom & Ireland: Sky Sports

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders at Austin FC; watch with us

