Major Link Soccer: Challenge Cup kickoff

Apologies to all Seattle soccer fans who picked odds for this weekend, because it turned out to be all about the evens. OL Reign and the Seattle Sounders both came away with 1-1 draws, both decent results in decidedly different circumstances. The Sounders have a little break now, thanks to the World Cup Qualifying window. Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan will both be with the USMNT, but they’ll be without one of the team’s best fullbacks as Sergino Dest will miss due to injury. Canada will have another bright young star in the mix for the coming three games, though as a teenage breakout player from CF Montreal earning a call-up.

Seattle/Puget Sound

It’s the Challenge Cup, which is or is not a preseason tournament and is or is not important, but the Reign are back! Match Recap: OL Reign Opens 2022 with a Draw Against Portland — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

It’s a new league, but the commitment to developing Academy players at Tacoma Defiance is still the same. Ari Liljenwall ran down some of the names you should know. Four Sounders Academy players to watch with the Tacoma Defiance this season | Seattle Sounders

The midfielder and UW graduate signed her first pro contract with her local club. OL Reign Sign Olivia Van der Jagt to One Year Contract — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

Tacoma Defiance are aiming to continue the club’s off-field success while adding on-field success in MLS NEXT Pro. PREVIEW: Tacoma Defiance set sights on successful inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro | Seattle Sounders

Will Bruin’s goal - his first goal in his first start of 2022 - was enough to earn a point in Austin on Sunday. Will Bruin comes up big in first start, helps Seattle Sounders secure important result away from home | Seattle Sounders

Jamila Coleman was recognized ahead of the Friday night Reign game for the work she’s done with You Grow Girl! OL Reign Legend: Jamila Coleman – Founder and Executive Director of You Grow Girl! — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS/Lower division BroSo

With tepid interest from major networks and the league’s preferred deadline nearing, these are the options that sources say are on the table. MLS media rights deal not likely to be a game-changer, sources say – The Athletic

Montreal’s teenage breakout player has earned himself the opportunity to help Canada reach the Men’s World Cup. CF Montréal breakout star Ismael Kone gets the call-up with Canada on brink of World Cup qualification | MLSSoccer.com

Dax McCarty is almost certainly in for a significant ban. Nashville SC’s Dax McCarty apologizes to Bode Davis for red card offense in loss to RSL | MLSSoccer.com

Chelsea have demolished their way to the FA Cup semifinals. Chelsea FCW 5-0 Birmingham City WFC, FA Cup: Post-match reaction - We Ain't Got No History

NWSL has finally and fully arrived in Los Angeles. Volemos: Angel City FC 1, San Diego Wave FC 1 - Angels on Parade

The Red Stars are coming out hot in 2022. Firing out of the gates | Chicago Red Stars 3, Houston Dash 1 - Hot Time In Old Town

The 2021 champs got off to a slow start in the Challenge Cup. Washington Spirit, Orlando Pride battle to 0-0 draw in NWSL Challenge Cup opener - Black And Red United

A late-game onslaught saw Tigres run up the score against Cruz Azul. Liga MX Femenil recap: 2022 Clausura, Week 11 - FMF State Of Mind

We love to see Brianna Pinto thriving. Brianna Pinto scores against her old team as Courage blank Gotham FC

USA

Dest came off injured while playing with Barcelona, opening up a spot for Bello in the next round of World Cup Qualifiers. George Bello replaces Sergiño Dest on USMNT roster - Stars and Stripes FC

World

Moustapha Cissé’s path to Serie A has been nothing short of extraordinary. Atalanta, chi è Moustapha Cissé, il nuovo attaccante: dal team dei rifugiati alla Serie A- Corriere.it

Surely the NYCFC legend will have better luck with those same players when they’re all in the Championship together. Frank Lampard lambasts players after Everton crumble at Crystal Palace | Everton | The Guardian

The win over Real Madrid was a nice button on the transformation that’s happened at Barca since Xavi took charge. Aubameyang leads way for Barcelona with two goals in Real Madrid thrashing | La Liga | The Guardian

Diogo Jota’s goal set Liverpool up for a date with Manchester City in the next round. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Gritty 1-0 Win Over Nottingham Forest - The Liverpool Offside

What’s on TV today?

11:00 AM - Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca (Liga MX Femenil) - TUDN USA

1:00 PM - Tenerife vs. Almeria (Segunda Division) - ESPN+

5:30 PM - Argentinos Juniors vs. Velez Sarsfield (Primera División) - Paramount+

6:00 PM - Tigres UANL vs. León (Liga MX Femenil) - TUDN USA