Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders will head into the first international break with mixed feelings. On one hand, they managed a tie while playing on short rest against a team that had scored 10 goals in its first two home games. On the other, they had a 1-0 lead at halftime and probably should have scored another. In the end, it’s not a bad result and gives the Sounders something to build on during his bye week.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 1 – Austin FC 1
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Venue: Q2 Stadium
Referee: Lukasz Szpala
Assistants: CJ Morgante, Jeffrey Greeson
Fourth Official: Armando Villarreal
VAR: Kevin Stott
Attendance: 20,738
Weather: 78 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA – Will Bruin (Cristian Roldan, João Paulo) 43’
ATX – Diego Fagúndez 70’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA – Jackson Ragen (caution) 58’
SEA – Alex Roldan (caution) 77’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Cleveland; Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou (Abdoulaye Cissoko 64’); João Paulo, Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan (Josh Atencio 88’), Albert Rusnák (Kelyn Rowe 64’), Léo Chú (Jordan Morris 56’); Will Bruin (Fredy Montero 56’)
Substitutes not used: Will Lapsley, Sam Adeniran, Reed Baker-Whiting, Danny Leyva
Total shots: 14
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 6
Offside: 3
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 7
Austin FC – Brad Stuver; Ruben Gabrielsen, Julio Cascante, Zan Kolmanic (Hector Jiménez 82’), Nick Lima (Jon Gallagher 82’); Dani Pereira (Felipe 82’), Sebastian Driussi, Alex Ring; Moussa Djitté (Maxi Urruti 57’), Cecilio Domínguez, Ethan Finlay (Diego Fagúndez 57’)
Substitutes not used: Jhojan Valencia, Danny Hoesen, Kipp Keller, Andrew Tarbell
Total shots: 21
Shots on goal: 8
Fouls: 12
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 9
Saves: 3
