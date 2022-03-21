Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders will head into the first international break with mixed feelings. On one hand, they managed a tie while playing on short rest against a team that had scored 10 goals in its first two home games. On the other, they had a 1-0 lead at halftime and probably should have scored another. In the end, it’s not a bad result and gives the Sounders something to build on during his bye week.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – Austin FC 1

Sunday, March 20, 2022

Venue: Q2 Stadium

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistants: CJ Morgante, Jeffrey Greeson

Fourth Official: Armando Villarreal

VAR: Kevin Stott

Attendance: 20,738

Weather: 78 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Will Bruin (Cristian Roldan, João Paulo) 43’

ATX – Diego Fagúndez 70’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Jackson Ragen (caution) 58’

SEA – Alex Roldan (caution) 77’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Cleveland; Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou (Abdoulaye Cissoko 64’); João Paulo, Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan (Josh Atencio 88’), Albert Rusnák (Kelyn Rowe 64’), Léo Chú (Jordan Morris 56’); Will Bruin (Fredy Montero 56’)

Substitutes not used: Will Lapsley, Sam Adeniran, Reed Baker-Whiting, Danny Leyva

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 6

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 7

Austin FC – Brad Stuver; Ruben Gabrielsen, Julio Cascante, Zan Kolmanic (Hector Jiménez 82’), Nick Lima (Jon Gallagher 82’); Dani Pereira (Felipe 82’), Sebastian Driussi, Alex Ring; Moussa Djitté (Maxi Urruti 57’), Cecilio Domínguez, Ethan Finlay (Diego Fagúndez 57’)

Substitutes not used: Jhojan Valencia, Danny Hoesen, Kipp Keller, Andrew Tarbell

Total shots: 21

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 12

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 9

Saves: 3