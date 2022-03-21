On the heels of a 1-1 road draw just three days prior, the Seattle Sounders traveled to Austin and secured another 1-1 road draw. Seattle’s goal came from yet another game-opening pass from João Paulo — this time to Cristian Roldan, who squared for Will Bruin to scramble home in amongst Austin’s goalkeeper and centerback.

Seattle held that lead as best they could, but ultimately cracked under significant pressure from Austin FC, yielding a tying goal to substitute Diego Fagúndez.

Note: Some readers are experiencing rendering issues with the form on this page, especially on iOS devices. Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance