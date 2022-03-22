Major Link Soccer: Brenden Aaronson will miss the final trio of qualifiers for the USMNT

MLS/USL

Major League Soccer’s new development league, MLS Next Pro, will begin its inaugural season this week with no draws, just penalty shootouts. MLS Next Pro: No draws, just penalty shootouts in inaugural season

The next big star for Mexico may not come from Liga MX, or even from MLS. Instead, American soccer’s second division is producing top-tier talent. USL can produce Mexico's next 'Chicharito' and put MLS, Liga MX on notice

There were hints and tips along the way during preseason, but those six weeks played out mostly away from the public eye and with 11 of the league’s 12 head coaches starting their first full season of their current tenure. Kassouf: Tactical fun in NWSL Challenge Cup Week 1 – Equalizer Soccer

Draws, wonder goals, big saves and two new teams heralded the start of the NWSL this year. Three takeaways from this weekend’s NWSL Challenge Cup matches - All For XI

The amateur league can be seen as a precursor to the USL Super League, a U.S. women’s second division launching next year. In its first season, USL’s W League positioned to be a grassroots component of U.S. women’s soccer – The Athletic ($)

The NC Courage and USWNT goalkeeper sat down with AllForXI to discuss the position and her overall views on it. A goalkeeper’s perspective: Casey Murphy - All For XI

In an exclusive interview, Hope Solo urges the public to focus on facts, not on narrative, in her continued legal fight against U.S. Soccer. Hope Solo Lawsuit Interview: Keeper’s Equal Pay Fight Continues – Sportico.com

USA/Canada/Mexico

Keep calm and qualify. USMNT holding nerve as World Cup qualifying moment of truth looms | MLSSoccer.com

As Canada look to qualify for the program’s first World Cup since 1986, 10 MLS players will aid their country’s quest for history when Concacaf World Cup Qualifying resumes this month. Big Canada impact? Evaluating MLS players' form for World Cup qualifiers | MLSSoccer.com

Can club form carry over to country form? US men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter is certainly hoping that’s the case with 10 MLS players (of 27 total) called in for the upcoming critical stretch of World Cup Qualifiers – many of whom starred in Week 4. Big USMNT impact? Evaluating MLS players' form for World Cup qualifiers | MLSSoccer.com

Brenden Aaronson will miss the United States’ final three World Cup qualifiers after injuring a knee during pregame warm-ups with FC Salzburg. USMNT's Brenden Aaronson ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

Santos Laguna goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo and Chivas playmaker Roberto Alvarado will now join Mexico ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers. Carlos Acevedo, Roberto Alvarado gets Mexico call-up to replace Jonathan Orozco, Rodolfo Pizarro

World

AC Milan’s Mike Maignan and defender Fikayo Tomori were racially abused by Cagliari supporters during their 1-0 victory, manager Stefano Pioli said. AC Milan players racially abused by Cagliari fans - Pioli

British investment firm Centricus says it wants to “maintain and support existing management” in bid to buy Chelsea. Chelsea: Centricus bid to buy club intends to 'maintain existing management' - BBC Sport

Evangelicalism within Brazil’s national football team has been on the rise, mirroring a wider trend across the country. Evangelicalism & Brazil: The religious movement that spread through a national team - BBC Sport

Chelsea can expect to have full support at their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley after talks between the FA and the government. FA Cup: Chelsea set to have full support at Wembley semi-final - BBC Sport

Royal Antwerp FC have appointed Marc Overmars as their new technical director, despite inappropriate behaviour that saw him leave Ajax. Antwerp appoint Overmars despite inappropriate behaviour at Ajax | Antwerp | The Guardian

Chelsea’s advisers are hoping to put their preferred bidder up for government approval by the end of this week. Identity of post-Abramovich Chelsea buyer could emerge by end of week | Chelsea | The Guardian

Rosario v Newell’s Old Boys was forced to kick off late owing to explosives that had been thrown on to the field by fans. Rosario v Newell’s Old Boys delayed after ‘number of grenades’ damage pitch | Newell's Old Boys | The Guardian

It is “a great shame” that some England fans will not travel to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, says manager Gareth Southgate. Qatar 2022 World Cup: Gareth Southgate says some England fans not travelling 'a great shame' - BBC Sport

Culture

Read more about the 2021 World Video Game Hall of Fame® Finalists. 2022 Finalists - The Strong National Museum of Play

What’s on TV?

3:15 PM - Atlético Tucumán v. Central Córdoba SdE - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

4:00 PM - FC Motown v. West Chester United - US Open Cup - ESPN+

4:15 PM - Cleveland SC v. Chicago Fire II - US Open Cup - ESPN+

4:30 PM - Hartford City v. Oyster Bay United - US Open Cup - ESPN+

4:30 PM - The Villages v. Orlando FC Wolves - US Open Cup - ESPN+

5:30 PM - Denton Diablos v. D’feeters Kicks - US Open Cup - ESPN+

5:30 PM - Southern States v. Georgia Revolution - US Open Cup - ESPN+

5:30 PM - Talleres Córdoba v. Godoy Cruz - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+