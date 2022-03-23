Major Link Soccer: Tobin Heath loving anonymity in London

MLS / US men’s soccer

With his football career on hold, the World Cup winner is focused on showing athletes they can pursue a career in business. Blaise Matuidi: ‘David Beckham was a big part of why I moved to MLS’ | The Guardian

Overtime would not be played during the regular season, and sudden victory would be eliminated for postseason. Soccer rules committee proposes change to overtime rules - NCAA.org

NWSL / women’s soccer

After the first week of Challenge Cup action, some surprising performances have already shuffled the pack. NWSL Challenge Cup Power Rankings: North Carolina Courage storm to number one spot, NJ/NY Gotham fall flat - CBSSports.com

Angel City FC had a debut to remember. Dear LA, you deserved Saturday night - Angels on Parade

NXGN 2022 counts down the top 20 wonderkids in women’s football born in 2003 or later from all around the world. NXGN 2022: The 20 best wonderkids in women’s football | Goal.com

After a long search for supportive, functional activewear for pregnancy that didn’t exist, a Racing Louisville player created her own. How motherhood led Racing Louisville’s Cheyna Matthews to entrepreneurship | KYInno

When Tobin Heath leaves her home in Portland, she rarely walks down the street without being spotted or spoken to. In London though, Heath’s life is rather different. Tobin Heath: I love London – I get to live my dream as a professional footballer, and nobody knows who I am | The Times

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall is expecting his side to face a new challenge when they host Wolfsburg in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg match at the Emirates on Wednesday. Arsenal Women v VfL Wolfsburg Ladies: Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall expecting different challenge - BBC Sport

Arsenal scraped into last eight and now face Wolfsburg but midfielder Kim Little said: ‘We’ll make sure we perform to our best’. Kim Little promises improved Arsenal for Champions League quarter-finals | The Guardian

Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored twice as Paris St-Germain claimed a slender win at Bayern Munich in their Women’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg match. Marie-Antoinette Katoto brace gives PSG win over Bayern Munich - BBC Sport

Barcelona scored two late goals as they came from behind to beat rivals Real Madrid and take the first-leg advantage in their Champions League quarter-final tie. Barcelona come from behind to deny Real famous win - BBC Sport

International soccer

Behind every international sporting event in a dictatorship, there is a population that’s repressed. The Repression behind International Sporting Events - Inkstick

Mexico and the United States will renew their rivalry at the famed Estadio Azteca in Mexico City with both sides seeking three points to boost their qualifying possibilities. Both teams sit on 21 points, with the U.S. holding down second place in the table and Mexico in third based on goal difference. Mexico-U.S. rivalry returns, while Canada eyes history | Concacaf.com

The rivals meet at the region’s most daunting venue. CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: Scouting Mexico - Stars and Stripes FC

Ahead of a crucial World Cup qualifier, former U.S. and Mexico players describe what it is like to play and score in one of soccer’s iconic venues. When the USMNT scored vs. Mexico at Azteca - ‘I felt like I teleported out of my body’ | ESPN

This is a huge week for the 44 countries still in the hunt for places at the World Cup finals tournament this year. World Cup 2022 qualifying: the spots in Qatar up for grabs this week | The Guardian

Wembley will host the revived ‘Finalissima’ match between European champions Italy and Copa America winners Argentina on 1 June. Wembley confirmed as host for first ‘Finalissima’ fixture since 1993 - BBC Sport

The four UK nations and the Republic of Ireland are likely to be confirmed as hosts of Euro 2028 in a fortnight. UK and Republic of Ireland in line to host Euro 2028 after no one else bids | The Guardian

World club soccer

He used to be the key ingredient to teams winning, but it’s recently started to feel like he’s the one spoiling the recipe. On the field, what does it actually mean to have Ronaldo on your team? Cristiano Ronaldo effect: Do Man United Portugal benefit from today’s version of the superstar? | ESPN

Joe Ricketts, who wants to buy Chelsea, called Muslims ‘our enemy’ in an email and anti-racism campaigner Paul Canoville has opposed the American’s bid. Ex-Chelsea player Paul Canoville speaks out against Ricketts family bid for club | The Guardian

The Ricketts family says it will meet Chelsea fans to allay concerns about its potential ownership. Chelsea: Ricketts family offers to meet fans over bid - BBC Sport

The FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Manchester City should be moved from Wembley, say the mayors of both cities. Liverpool and Manchester mayors want FA Cup semi-final switched from Wembley - BBC Sport

Injuries across Europe’s top five leagues increased during the first half of this season compared to last year, despite a drop in soft-tissue injuries commonly associated with fatigue. Injuries increasing across Europe’s top five leagues - BBC Sport

Ten matches in the first round of US Open Cup action are taking place today on ESPN+, with games kicking off from 2:45 PM through 7:30 PM. Check the link above to see the full slate of teams you’ve never heard of before and will never hear of again, aside from the one which will eventually shock Portland in the fourth round.

10:00 AM: Gibraltar vs. Grenada (Men’s international friendly) — ESPN+

10:45 AM: Juventus vs. Olympique Lyonnais (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

1:00 PM: Arsenal vs. Wolfsburg (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

4:00 PM: Atlante vs. Atlético Morelia (Liga de Expansión MX) — TUDN

4:00 PM: NY Red Bulls II vs. Louisville City (USL Championship) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: Atlanta United II vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL Championship) — ESPN+

5:30 PM: FC Tulsa vs. San Diego Loyal (USL Championship) — ESPN+

6:00 PM: El Paso Locomotive vs. Las Vegas Lights (USL Championship) — ESPN+

7:30 PM: LA Galaxy II vs. Rio Grande Valley (USL Championship) — ESPN+

8:05 PM: Tampico Madero vs. Mineros de Zacatecas (Liga de Expansión MX) — TUDN

2:10 AM (3/24): Australia vs. Japan (AFC World Cup qualifying) — ESPN Deportes