Major Link Soccer: St. Louis begins pro men’s soccer, again

Sure, there’s an international break for men’s soccer. That doesn’t mean that pro soccer is stopping. Both OL Reign and Tacoma Defiance play this weekend, so does Nouhou. There’s a chance that Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan play on Sunday.

But before we give your soccer watching schedule let’s hit you with some headlines.

MLS

Portland Timbers added as co-defendants in Genessis Alarcon's domestic violence lawsuit against Andy Polo

The Portland Timbers have been added as a co-defendant in a domestic violence lawsuit filed against ex-Timbers player Andy Polo.

Power Ranking Averages - Week 4 (3/24/22) - RSL Soapbox

Lower division men’s soccer

MLS Next Pro: Western Conf. Players to know | Club Soccer | Youth Soccer

A new league launches this week, adding an opportunity for young talent to compete. Check out some prospects to know in the Western Conference of MLS Next Pro.

Gameday Report: Trejo, Jennings Lead Las Vegas Past El Paso in Nine-Goal Thriller

2022 US Open Cup Round 1: FC Motown protests West Chester United result, cites substitution rule | TheCup.us

FC Motown is protesting a 3-2 extra loss to West Chester United in the 2022 US Open Cup First Round, claiming a rules violation was committed.

After a pair of expansion-draft moves, Kaleigh Riehl gets her big moment – Equalizer Soccer

Kaleigh Riehl has bounced around the NWSL throughout her career, having been picked in two expansion drafts, now becoming San Diego's first-ever goal scorer in their inaugural match.

U.S. National Team

USA vs. Mexico, 2022 World Cup Qualifying: Community player ratings - Stars and Stripes FC

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: USA 0-0 Mexico - Wasted chances, but a needed point for the Americans - Stars and Stripes FC

Global Soccer

Ricketts family out of Chelsea ownership chase as well thanks to ‘renewed scrutiny’ — report - We Ain't Got No History

Saudi Media out of Chelsea ownership chase; Boehly, Ricketts, Broughton still in the race — reports - We Ain't Got No History

Ada Hegerberg’s five-year protest shamed football – now we must cherish her talent as well as salute her activism – The Athletic ($)

Norway's most famous female player ended her prolonged absence from the national team on Thursday, but we must not lose sight of her motivation.

Liverpool Football Club Seek to Exploit Fans with NFT Launch - The Liverpool Offside

Now might be a good time for fans to consider canceling subscription services and avoid purchasing merchandise.

I like stuff that isn’t soccer

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Rises: Inside ‘The Rings of Power’ | Vanity Fair

One show to rule them all—the first look at a billion-dollar saga set thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary trilogy.

Even the Pandemic Couldn’t Stop Button Soccer | WIRED

Traditionally played with buttons and bottle caps, this Brazilian game, usually played offline, exploded on the internet when people were forced inside.

D&D’s next anthology is written entirely by Black and brown authors - Polygon

Dungeons & Dragons anthology Journeys through the Radiant Citadel includes 14 new adventures, each one penned by a Black or brown author. Expect it to arrive on June 21.

Two D&D bundles to help Ukraine | Full Moon Storytelling

There are many options for ways to combine your passion for D&D with raising money to help the people of Ukraine. These 4+1 bundles have my support.

What to Watch

Friday

10:00 AM PT — Cameroon vs Algeria on ESPN+. Nouhou gets to show the world his powers again.

4:30 PM PT — Racing Louisville vs Houston Dash on Paramount+. I like their stadium.

4:30 PM PT — Washington Spirit vs Gotham on Paramount+. I don’t.

5:00 PM PT — St. Louis City II vs Rochester NY on MLSNEXTPro.com. The first match of the new league. People in the midwest can watch it on Bally Sports.

5:30 PM PT — Chicago Red Stars vs Kansas City Current on Paramount+.

Saturday

1:00 PM PT — Them vs Us on Paramount+. LA finally has an NWSL team to lose to Reign.

2:00 PM PT — Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinatti on UniMas/TUDN/Twitter. Tune in if Chris Hegardt starts.

3:00 PM PT — North Carolina Courage vs Orlando Pride on Paramount+. This will be better than the MLS games.

4:00 PM PT — Sporting KC vs Real Salt Lake on UniMas/TUDN/Twitter. Peter versus Pablo.

7:00 PM PT — San Diego Wave vs Portland Thorns on Paramount+. Go Wave.

Sunday

Noon PT — Defiance vs Real Monarchs on MLSNEXTPro.com. Or you can go to Starfire and watch The Future for $15.

1:00 PM PT — Portland Timbers vs Orlando City SC on ESPN/ESPN Deportes. Sucks to play through the international break.

1:05 PM PT — Canada vs Jamaica on Paramount+/Universo. Canada is the best team in Concacaf. I have to repeat this because it’s still hard to believe.

2:05 PM PT — El Salvador vs Costa Rica on Paramount+/Telemundo Deportes. Go El Sal.

4:00 PM PT — USA vs Panama on FS1/TUDN. Yedlin is suspended and Greggggg will probably not use Morris and Roldan.

4:05 PM PT — Honduras vs Mexico on Paramount+/Telemundo. Go Honduras.