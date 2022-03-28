Major Link Soccer: O Canada

It was a weekend of firsts all around the football world. A new league kicked off in the US, as MLS Next Pro took its first steps in the world. St. Louis got things started with a win, and Tacoma Defiance kept the party rolling with a dominant showing. OL Reign had their first meeting with Angel City FC in the Challenge Cup, while the Portland Thorns had their inaugural knocking of heads with San Diego Wave. Both PNW squads came out victorious, although the Reign’s win was a bit more emphatic. Chelsea Women made history in the FAWSL, and John Herdman became the first person to take both the Men’s and Women’s National Teams of a nation to the World Cup as Canada locked in their qualification.

Seattle/Puget Sound

Jackson Ragen was oddly unheralded coming out of college, given his clear talent on display with the Sounders after a year of development. Jackson Ragen the latest example of Sounders’ investment in young talent | The Seattle Times

Tacoma Defiance made a statement with a dominant 4-0 win in their debut game in MLS Next Pro, a league name as that’s as good as its broadcasts and type face. Tacoma Defiance begin new era in MLS NEXT Pro with resounding win over Real Monarchs SLC | Tacoma Defiance

OL Reign traveled down to California for their first ever match against Angel City FC, and absolutely rained on the new club’s parade. Match Recap: OL Reign Soar Past Angel City with Three Goals — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS/Lower division BroSo

Charlotte FC are trying to win, and so far they’ve even succeeded a couple of times. "Want to be in the playoffs": Charlotte FC surging after two straight victories | MLSSoccer.com

Ahead of their expansion season in MLS, St. Louis CITY2 (of all the silly names) are taking part in the new development league and got to kick things off officially with a win over Rochester. Historic Day in St. Louis as CITY2 beats RNY FC to begin the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro campaign | MLSSoccer.com

Despite having a goal and a man advantage, Orlando couldn’t hold on and left with nothing more than a point. Orlando City vs. Portland Timbers: Final Score 1-1 as Late Penalty Costs Lions Road Points - The Mane Land

Charlotte’s star player will miss out on a call-up with Poland due to injury. Poland won’t use Karol Swiderski for world World Cup qualifying | Charlotte Observer

Investigative reporter Molly Hensley-Clancy shares how multiple tips helped her uncover abuse allegations against one of the most prominent coaches in the National Women’s Soccer League. Behind the Story: How Molly Hensley-Clancy investigated abuse in youth soccer - The Washington Post

There was a hopeful buzz after the Women’s Champions League quarterfinal draw. With the first legs now in the books, it’s hard to be disappointed. Women's Champions League quarterfinal first legs lived up to the hype, and there's plenty to play for

Chelsea made history by scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes and only barely slowed down from there. Leicester City WFC 0-9 Chelsea FCW, FA WSL: Post-match reaction - We Ain't Got No History

Sophia Smith played her part as the PNW squads went down to ruin the expansion party in California this weekend. Thorns' Sophia Smith spoils San Diego Wave's home debut – JWS

USA

After a hard-fought 0-0 at the Estadio Azteca against Mexico, the USMNT put a fair number of fears to rest as they got back to action against Panama and put their World Cup qualification on much surer footing. USMNT thrash Panama, Qatar 2022 World Cup spot within reach | USA 5, PAN 1 | MLSSoccer.com

Lionel Messi was on hand to watch the Argentina U-20s as they played host to Obed Vargas and the US U-20s.

World

I don’t know if it’s official official, but Canada look like the best team in Concacaf. Canada qualify to Qatar 2022 World Cup | CAN 4, JAM 0 | MLSSoccer.com

John Herdman’s move from managing Canada’s Women’s National Team to managing the Men’s was rightfully somewhat maligned at the time, but the move seems to have been the right one. How Canada climbed the mountain to qualify for their first World Cup in 36 years – The Athletic

What’s on TV today?

11:00 AM - Montenegro vs. Greece (International Friendly) - ESPN+

3:00 PM - Toluca vs. Queretaro (Liga MX Femenil) - TUDN USA

8:00 PM - Tijuana vs. Necaxa (Liga MX Femenil) - FOX Deportes