Major Link Soccer: Tierna Davidson tore her ACL

Seattle

When OL Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock decided to come out publicly on national television in her homeland, she knew it would send a little shockwave through her country, but she’d had enough of hiding a part of her and just not ever feeling like herself. Jess Fishlock: I know who I am, and I love who I am, and that makes it a lot easier to be myself - FIFPRO World Players' Union

MLS

The elite youth tournament will have 80 professional academies from 10 countries across four continents that will compete in U-17 and U-15 tournament play at the Toyota Soccer Center at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas from April 9-17. 2022 Generation adidas Cup to feature 80 world-class academies from around world | MLSSoccer.com

The Colorado Rapids have acquired Ecuadorian international defender Gustavo Vallecilla in a trade with FC Cincinnati, the clubs announced Monday. Colorado Rapids acquire center back Gustavo Vallecilla from FC Cincinnati | MLSSoccer.com

CF Montréal have appointed former player Gabriel Gervais as their president and CEO, the club announced Monday. CF Montréal name Gabriel Gervais as president and CEO | MLSSoccer.com

Davidson will miss upcoming World Cup qualifiers with her injury. USWNT, Red Stars defender Tierna Davidson tears ACL

With 100 days to go until England hosts Euro 2022, France midfielder Kenza Dali tells BBC Sport the tournament will be harder to win than the World Cup. 100 days to go: 'Euro 2022 will be harder to win than the World Cup' - BBC Sport

With just 100 days to go until Euro 2022, here is everything you need to know about the tournament. Euro 2022: 100 days to go until England host Women's European Championship - BBC Sport

AllForXI’s GK series continues in a conversation with the Reims and Mexican shot stopper, who spoke in detail about how she views the position and what it takes to play as a goalkeeper. A goalkeeper’s perspective: Emily Alvarado - All For XI

USA/Canada

Englishman John Herdman will lead Canada to the World Cup later this year after helping transform the nation’s football fortunes. Canada reach World Cup: John Herdman - the English manager behind landmark qualification - BBC Sport

It’s nothing but a celebration for the Canada men’s national team, which is officially qualified for its first FIFA World Cup in 36 years following Sunday’s resounding 4-0 victory over Jamaica at BMO Field. 7 biggest moments for Canada en route to Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification | MLSSoccer.com

The USMNT closes the Octagonal in Central America. CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: Scouting Costa Rica - Stars and Stripes FC

ORLANDO, Fla. – “Give the devil his due.” Gregg Berhalter flexes USMNT depth chart to keep 2022 World Cup quest on course | MLSSoccer.com

The now-re-elected president of U.S. Soccer speaks on what she hopes to accomplish in the next four years. Getting set for 2026, sorting CBAs, and a women’s Open Cup: Cindy Parlow Cone on her priorities as USSF president – The Athletic ($)

New York Jets CEO Woody Johnson, who made an unsuccessful bid to purchase the Chelsea Football Club in the English Premier League, expressed mixed feelings about the outcome. New York Jets CEO Woody Johnson has mixed feelings about unsuccessful Chelsea bid

World

Four officers have been arrested in Mexico for their alleged failure to act during the violent brawl between fans during a game in Queretaro. Liga MX fan brawl: Four police officers arrested for alleged neglect during violent clashes

A look at how anti-discrimination charity Kick it Out is trying to educate abusive football supporters. Kick it Out: How discrimination in football is being tackled one-on-one - BBC Sport

The first index to track race representation across UK sport has led to 43% of national governing bodies being handed the lowest three available grades. UK sport’s governing bodies fail to make grade in landmark race report | Sport | The Guardian

The international players union has expressed ‘deep concerns’ over the handling of the investigation into widespread sexual abuse in Gabon. Concern grows over investigation into alleged sexual abuse in Gabonese football | Soccer | The Guardian

World Cup qualifying is always messy, but when the tournament expands to 48 teams in 2026, you can bet it will be just as chaotic. World Cup qualifying needs fixing ahead of 2026 as 48-team field is harder to arrange, not easier

The plan would have two teams entered who failed to qualify, with qualification based on club’s coefficient over the past five seasons. Clubs propose Champions League reforms based on coefficient ranking | Champions League | The Guardian

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has told Erik ten Hag to steer clear of the manager’s job at Manchester United. Louis van Gaal offers Man United warning to Erik ten Hag - It's a 'commercial club'

João Carvalhaes introduced psychology labs to South American football almost 30 years before the concept was adopted in Europe. João Carvalhaes: Football's psychology pioneer and his role in 1958 World Cup win - BBC Sport

He may be the bete noire of furious fans and puce pundits, but the retiring referee has the skills to set Stockley Park straight. Mike Dean could be the man to fix VAR after his final whistle – if we let him | Soccer | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

3:30 AM - 6:45 AM - 4 Different AFC World Cup Qualifiers - Paramount+

7:00 AM - Kazakhstan v. Moldova - UEFA Nations League - ESPN+

9:00 AM - Cyprus v. Estonia - UEFA Nations League - ESPN+

9:00 AM - Oman v. China - AFC World Cup Qualifier - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Senegal v. Egypt - CAF World Cup Qualifier - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Nigeria v. Ghana - CAF World Cup Qualifier - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Saudi Arabia v. Australia - AFC World Cup Qualifier - Paramount+, ESPN Deportes

11:45 AM - Portugal v. North Macedonia - UEFA World Cup Qualifier Playoff - ESPN2, ESPN+

11:45 AM - Poland v. Sweden - UEFA World Cup Qualifier Playoff - ESPN+

12:30 PM - Algeria v. Cameroon - CAF World Cup Qualifier - ESPN+

12:30 PM - Morocco v. Congo DR - CAF World Cup Qualifier - ESPN+

12:30 PM - Tunisia v. Mali - CAF World Cup Qualifier - ESPN+

4:30 PM - Bolivia v. Brazil - CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier - FuboTV

4:30 PM - Ecuador v. Argentina - CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier - FuboTV

4:30 PM - Peru v. Paraguay - CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier - FuboTV

4:30 PM - Chile v. Uruguay - CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier - FuboTV

4:30 PM - Venezuela v. Colombia - CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier - FuboTV

Men’s International Friendlies from 7:00 AM through 12:15 PM on ESPN+, mostly European matches, including Christian Eriksen leading Denmark at home against Serbia at 9:00 AM on ESPN+. Most games kick off at 9:00 AM or 11:45 AM.