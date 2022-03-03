Major Link Soccer: Roman Abramovich is selling Chelsea

Seattle

MLS

There are entirely too many words below for much of an intro here. Plus, you get the bit. It’s offseason grades! Straightforward! 2022 offseason transfer grades for all 28 MLS clubs | MLSSoccer.com

In an active offseason for FC Dallas, the signing of Alan Velasco was considered their most significant new transfer. Alan Velasco time is approaching for FC Dallas: "We don't want to rush" | MLSSoccer.com

Is a sleeping giant beginning to wake up? “A massive signing”: Mexico captain Hector Herrera arrives to change future of Houston Dynamo FC | MLSSoccer.com

“We encourage everyone coming to our home opener on Saturday to wear blue & yellow as we stand united with all Ukrainians here in Vancouver and around the world,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC CEO. Whitecaps FC stand with Ukraine, fans encouraged to wear blue & yellow in home opener | Vancouver Whitecaps

Pacific FC, Toronto FC, and CF Montréal will get byes in the first round. Canadian Championship updates ahead of 2022 season - Canada Soccer

Video analyst Donna Newberry is helping develop a generation of female players who thought this day would never come. ‘You’re insane’: the Australian working with Saudi Arabia’s first women’s national team | Women's football | The Guardian

Pace and Power. The most dreaded phrase of all for any Black soccer player. An exploration on why there is never a focus on their intelligence. The Fallacy Of Pace and Power - 2Cents FC

Katie Meyer, captain of the Stanford women’s soccer team, has died at the age of 22, the school announced Wednesday. A cause of death was not provided. Stanford women's soccer player Katie Meyer dies at 22; cause of death not provided

This Saturday, Isabel Hodgson will captain Adelaide United in the Australian A-League’s first ever Pride Game. Isabel Hodgson about coming out: If I can do it, you can do it - FIFPRO World Players’ Union

USA

ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle asks the tough questions, from Cone’s decision to shutter the Development Academy to why fewer kids are playing soccer. Cindy Parlow Cone Q&A - U.S. Soccer president on seeking reelection, NWSL investigations, 2026 World Cup, more

ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle asks the tough questions, from why Cordeiro didn’t know about NWSL abuse allegations to where his loyalties lie with FIFA. Carlos Cordeiro Q&A - U.S. Soccer presidential candidate on why he's back, NWSL investigations, FIFA, more | ESPN

Speaking as a guest on former teammate Hope Solo’s podcast, the two-time Olympic gold medalist objected to the culture of the team in the later years of her career. Carli Lloyd says she ‘hated’ playing last several years for USWNT - Sports Illustrated

The game at Subaru Park will be the team’s first visit here since they set a program attendance record at Lincoln Financial Field in 2019. USWNT to play at Philadelphia Union's Subaru Park on April 12

Yunus Musah has continued to play a consistent role for La Liga club Valencia this season and will now have his first crack at bringing home a trophy later. Yunus Musah, Valencia advance to Copa Del Rey Final - SBI Soccer

Born in Los Angeles and having worked previously in Miami, American manager Daniel Farrar has been working hard to develop as a coach in South America. ASN article: American coach Daniel Farrar discusses rising the ranks in South America

World

Athletes around the world are using their profiles to raise awareness and voice opposition to human rights violations, and they need greater support from international federations and associations, writes Shireen Ahmed. The athlete’s voice is an effective one, and should be given greater support and protection | CBC Sports

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich says he plans to sell the Premier League club. Chelsea: Roman Abramovich says he plans to sell club - BBC Sport

Roman Abramovich has put Chelsea up for sale and the billionaires Hansjörg Wyss and Todd Boehly are part of a consortium trying to buy the club. Billionaires Wyss and Boehly team up as Abramovich puts Chelsea up for sale | The Guardian

Hours after a disappointing 1-1 draw at home against Queretaro, Club America has sacked Santiago Solari. Club America sacks manager Santiago Solari

Everton suspend their commercial sponsorship arrangements with Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota following the invasion of Ukraine. Everton suspend commercial sponsorship arrangements with Russian companies - BBC Sport

On Monday, billionaire Alisher Usmanov had his assets frozen by the European Union in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Everton suspend sponsorship deals with three Russian companies

Former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has left Russian Premier League side Krasnodar without taking charge of a match. Daniel Farke: Former Norwich City boss leaves Russian club Krasnodar - BBC Sport

Video game developer EA Sports is to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from Fifa 22. EA Sports to remove Russian national team and clubs from Fifa 22 - BBC Sport

“We stand with the people of Ukraine and join the voices around the world calling for peace,” EA said in a statement. EA is cutting Russian teams from its FIFA and NHL games over Ukraine invasion : NPR

West Ham could be prevented from paying CSKA Moscow the next instalment of their fee for Nikola Vlasic as a result of the UK government’s sanctions against Russia. Sanctions could bar West Ham from paying CSKA Moscow for Nikola Vlasic | West Ham United | The Guardian

Plus: goals galore for both sides when Bristol City are involved, stadium cattle grids and more Has a player been older than both managers in a football match? | Soccer | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

10:00 AM - Sporting de Huelva vs Atletico Madrid - Copa de la Reina - ESPN+

10:50 AM - Peru vs Colombia - Sudamericano U-17 Femenino - FS2, TUDN

11:45 AM - Anderlecht vs AS Eupen - Belgian Cup - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:15 PM - Everton vs Boreham Wood - FA Cup - ESPN+

1:20 PM - Ecuador vs Uruguay - Sudamericano U-17 Femenino - FS2, TUDN

4:30 PM - Central Córdoba SdE vs Rosario Central - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Globo vs Internacional - Copa do Brasil - FS2