Major Link Soccer: Sadio Mané knocks Egypt out of World Cup qualifying

MLS / US men’s club soccer

“When you’re number one in Concacaf ... and you see those American boys playing, all of them in Champions League clubs? It’s a bit of a head scratcher when our boys are still playing in MLS.” Herdman calls for international transfers as CanMNT stars shine in World Cup Qualifying | One Soccer

MLS stated that the Timbers didn’t offer inducements to Andy Polo’s estranged wife to not press charges over an alleged domestic violence incident, opting only to fine the club $25k for failing to report the incident to the league. MLS concludes Portland Timbers didn’t induce Genessis Alarcon to not press domestic violence charges against Andy Polo | ESPN

NWSL / women’s soccer

In recent years, the ‘world’s best striker’ discussion has been dominated by two players: Sam Kerr and Vivianne Miedema, but this season, a third player is forcing her way into the conversation. World’s best striker? Marie-Antoinette Katoto has entered the chat – Equalizer Soccer

Recently acquired forward Lynn Williams is out for the season after suffering a severe hamstring injury during her first game for the Current. KC Current loses forward Lynn Williams to season-ending injury | KSHB.com

The process, the grind, the moves, the posts, the rookie...we’ve got some things to talk about. Four thoughts on the Washington Spirit’s draw with NJ/NY Gotham FC - Black And Red United

A legend leaves the juggernaut he created. Head coach Mark Krikorian leaving FSU women’s soccer - Tomahawk Nation

International soccer

The finale of the octagon. USA vs. Costa Rica, 2022 World Cup qualifying: What to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

Despite also being eligible to play for Spain and the USWNT, Lyon midfielder Damaris Egurrola has chosen to represent the Netherlands in this summer’s European Championship. Damaris Egurrola: Lyon midfielder on switching nationalities from Spain to the Netherlands - BBC Sport

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski called up 23 players, though his hand has been forced by some injuries over the past few weeks, with defender Tierna Davidson and forward Lynn Williams out with season-ending injuries. USWNT roster affected by injuries ahead of April friendlies against Uzbekistan - The Athletic

Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty in a shootout against Egypt to put Senegal through to the World Cup finals in Qatar. Mane helps Senegal beat Egypt and qualify for Qatar after penalty shootout - BBC Sport

Bruno Fernandes sent Portugal to the World Cup with a double in their play-off final win over North Macedonia in Porto. Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia: Bruno Fernandes sends Portugal to World Cup - BBC Sport

Poland are through to this year’s World Cup finals in Qatar after Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski’s goals gave them a play-off victory over Sweden. Poland 2-0 Sweden: Robert Lewandowski helps Poland reach World Cup finals - BBC Sport

Ghana reached the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after forcing arch rivals Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Abuja to qualify on the away goals rule. World Cup 2022: Ghana head to Qatar after draw with Nigeria - BBC Sport

Female Afghan footballers, who last year fled their homeland following the Taliban’s return to power, played matches against a women’s team of MPs in London. Female footballers who fled Afghanistan beat a women’s team of MPs - BBC Sport

Tickets for the final of the Women’s European Championship at Wembley in July sold out within an hour of going on general sale and could signify a record-breaking attendance for any Euros match, men or women. Euro 2022: Wembley final set to break records - BBC Sport

June 12, 2021: Denmark star Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during a match at Parken Stadium.



March 29, 2022: Eriksen captains the Denmark team and scores in the very same place. Incredible pic.twitter.com/f4q9CeuWS5 — ESPN (@espn) March 29, 2022

World club soccer

Non-league club Staines Town FC announced suspension of all operations due to potential breaches of the Modern Slavery Act and corruption by their landlord. Urgent Club Statement - Staines Town Football Club

One of Europe’s most popular soccer teams is hosting a conference this week aimed at combating discrimination in the world’s most popular sport. Borussia Dortmund, Germany’s football league combat anti-Semitism in European soccer | Philadelphia Inquirer

Everton “remain in a secure financial position” thanks to owner Farhad Moshiri despite posting losses of more than £110m for a third season. Everton in ‘secure financial position’ despite £121m losses - BBC Sport

It always used to be that Messi was happy and successful with Barcelona, but never with Argentina. Nearing the end of his career, he’s finally having the time of his life with the national team. Lionel Messi’s Argentina-PSG 180 turn thriving for country, underperforming for club | ESPN

Plans to allow teams to qualify for the Champions League based on historical performance have received the backing of Europe’s top clubs as the best way to ensure the competition remains both “premium” and “inclusive”. Champions League places based on historical performance receive backing | The Guardian

Barcelona have reportedly agreed deals to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. Barcelona to sign Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen & AC Milan’s Franck Kessie - Guillem Balague - BBC Sport

Belgian footballer Miguel van Damme has died at the age of 28 following a long battle with leukemia. Belgian footballer Miguel van Damme dies aged 28 after battle with cancer - BBC Sport

The potential for a European Super League no longer exists, says European Clubs Association and Paris St-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Potential for European Super League ‘does not exist’, says ECA chairman - BBC Sport

