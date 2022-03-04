Major Link Soccer: Yuriy Vernydub left coaching to fight for Ukraine

MLS

75,000 people. That’s the expected attendance for Charlotte FC’s home opener on Saturday against the LA Galaxy (7:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes). That’s an MLS record.

Real Salt Lake, Seattle Sounders renew MLS’s most nuanced “rivalry” | US Soccer Players

Real Salt Lake hosts the Seattle Sounders in a rivalry game that isn't normally played up in Major League Soccer but carries extra meaning.

Austin FC wants the wins to match the party in 2022 | AP News

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Win, lose or draw — and there was a lot of losing — the drumbeats from the rowdiest fans of Austin FC never stopped in the club's first season. Barrels of beer were consumed or splashed in a season-long party that was both a celebration of professional soccer's arrival in Texas' capital city and a way to drown the sorrows of so many defeats.

An improved Saputo Stadium would cost between $75M and $100M — 98.5 Montreal (in French)

Stade Saputo, which was built in 2008 and renovated in 2012, is already starting to struggle and team ownership feels it needs significant upgrades to remain viable for an MLS team.

Charlotte is ready for MLS: How the Panthers' 'Other Football Project' became a real club

Charlotte FC hosts its first match on Saturday, but the journey to get to this point began long ago, in the offices of the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

MLS anonymous team executive survey: Best and worst teams, owners, rules, underrated players and cheating around the league – The Athletic

We talked to 21 team executives from around the league about a variety of the biggest issues currently facing MLS

NWSL and WoSo

From sprints with Rapinoe to playing Champions League: Ayers' path from NWSL to Sweden 'dream' | Goal.com

Five years ago, Jessica Ayers stopped playing football, but the 'craziest' decision of her life has since propelled her into the UEFA Women's Champions League.

As women's soccer rises in the UAE, multiple generations come together | Just Women’s Sports

Salma, a 15-year-old soccer star in Dubai, idolizes women's national team player Areej Alhammadi, who helped make her dreams a reality.

Clyde women’s team quit club over signing of David Goodwillie | The Guardian

Clyde women’s football team have quit the club over the re-signing of David Goodwillie, who was found guilty of rape by a civil court.

Growing gains and growing pains in women's sports | Power Plays

Five quick thoughts on the USWNT settling their equal pay lawsuit with USSF.

US National Teams

Three takes on USWNT v. Uzbekistan.

USWNT to play at Lower.com Field for friendly vs. Uzbekistan

The U.S. women's national team will play in Columbus at Lower.com Field on April 9.

USWNT to play pair of April friendlies against Uzbekistan - Stars and Stripes FC

The SheBelieves Cup champions will head to Columbus & Chester.

USWNT to face Uzbekistan in April friendlies after original opponent withdraws | ESPN

The USWNT will face 45th-ranked Uzbekistan for the first time after having to line up a new opponent on short notice.

Upfront: A landmark day for U.S. Soccer and another cup final! - Football Ramble Presents | Acast

Flo, Rachel and Chloe react to the seismic news that, after six years, a group of U.S. Women’s players settled their ongoing lawsuit with U.S. Soccer around equal pay and fair remuneration for future generations. To help us understand the ramifications and what happens next, we’re joined by the Wall Street Journal’s Rachel Bachman, who’s been at the heart of this story.

Global soccer

FA Cup: 'It has been a fairytale' - Boreham Wood out but not down - BBC Sport

Goodison Park proves to be the end of the line for Boreham Wood in this season's FA Cup, but for the National League side it has been far more about the journey than the destination.

Jesse Marsch: Leeds gives American coach a rare second chance - Sports Illustrated

When it goes south for American coaches in top leagues, the door typically doesn't reopen. But Marsch has a chance to make headway after a setback in Leipzig.

Leeds' Jesse Marsch - 'Ted Lasso' doesn't help stigma on U.S. coaches

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has said he believes there is a stigma against American coaches in European football.

Soccer fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Yuriy Vernydub: Sheriff Tiraspol manager ‘not afraid’ as he leaves Europa League side to fight in Ukraine - BBC Sport

Six months ago Yuriy Vernydub was winning at Real Madrid, one week ago he was managing in the Europa League. Now, he is in Ukraine and ready to fight.

Ukraine crisis: Russia to appeal against football ban imposed by Fifa and Uefa - BBC Sport

The Russian Football Union says it will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to appeal against its ban from international competitions.

World Cup qualifying: Ukraine seek play-off semi-final with Scotland postponement - BBC Sport

Ukraine request a postponement of their World Cup play-off semi-final against Scotland.

Soccer-Ukraine request postponement of playoff against Scotland | Reuters

Ukraine’s Football Association have asked FIFA and UEFA to postpone their World Cup qualification playoff match against Scotland on March 24, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Fifa urged to reopen transfer window and give players in Russia escape route | Soccer | The Guardian

Poland’s FA wants Fifa to grant an emergency transfer window to allow players in Russia to join a club in another country

Premier League considers adding human rights to new owners’ test | Premier League | The Guardian

The Premier League is considering adding a human rights component to its owners’ and directors’ test as it conducts a review of the controversial regulation

Wyss and Boehly confident of deal to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich | Chelsea | The Guardian

Hansjörg Wyss and Todd Boehly are increasingly confident their bid to buy Chelsea will be successful and are set to step up negotiations this weekend

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus slammed by UEFA president for ESL plans amid war in Ukraine

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has slammed Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus for plotting European Super League plans “in the middle of a war.”

