At the end of Seattle’s 2021 season, they lost a match they should have won against Real Salt Lake. On Saturday afternoon (and also evening, thanks to a weather delay) Seattle lost a match they should have lost against Real Salt Lake. 2021’s loss felt fluky and unfair, one of those matches that just happens sometimes. Saturday’s loss felt completely justified and depressingly repeatable. The Sounders looked slow and sloppy in their buildup play, and utterly devoid of ideas, bite, decisiveness, whatever you want to call it, in attack.

The loss to Nashville was a point. This loss to RSL makes a line. One more, and we have ourselves a trend. In the wrong direction.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance