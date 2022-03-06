Sounders at Real Salt Lake: Highlights, stats, quotes

Looking ahead to a challenging midweek Concacaf Champions League game against Leon, Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer rotated his lineup heavily in the team’s second league match of the season. The Sounders never looked comfortable, which was compounded by a 2 hour, 15 minute weather delay just before halftime where the temperature plunged, the field was covered by hail, and eventually it started snowing. It was a combination of events unlikely to occur again, and perhaps the best thing to do is brush off the snow and immediately look forward to the next game.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 – Real Salt Lake 1
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Venue: Rio Tinto Stadium
Referee: Nima Saghafi
Assistants: Nick Uranga, Adam Garner
Fourth Official: Lukasz Szpala
VAR: Edvin Jurisevic
Attendance: 20,017
Weather: 40 degrees and rain
SCORING SUMMARY
RSL – Bobby Wood 46’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA – Albert Rusnák (caution) 46’
RSL – Scott Caldwell (caution) 70’
SEA – Kelyn Rowe (caution) 73’
RSL – Jasper Loeffelsend (caution) 90’+1’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan (Nouhou 45’), Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga, Abdoulaye Cissoko (Yeimar 45’), Kelyn Rowe; João Paulo (Cristian Roldan 45’), Albert Rusnák (Obed Vargas 66’), Reed Baker-Whiting, Léo Chú (Jordan Morris 59’); Fredy Montero
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Danny Leyva, Sam Adeniran
Total shots: 8
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 6
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 2
Saves: 5
Real Salt Lake – Zac MacMath; Justen Glad, Erik Holt, Marcelo Silva; Andrew Brody, Pablo Ruiz, Justin Meram (Sergio Córdova 70’), Scott Caldwell, Maikel Chang (Jasper Loeffelsend 81’), Tate Schmitt; Bobby Wood (Everton Luiz 85’)
Substitutes not used: Johan Kappelhof, Chris Garcia, Bode Davis, Jonathan Menéndez, Tomás Gómez
Total shots: 16
Shots on goal: 6
Fouls: 8
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 6
Saves: 4
