Major Link Soccer: Viva Verde

The Sounders first couple of weeks of MLS play have been pretty painful. Some teams are still having fun, though, like Austin FC who have scored 5 goals in each of their two games so far. Ozzie Alonso is being held out of team activities by Atlanta United due to a potential heart issue, which we all hope is a minor problem. In Liga MX fan violence caused horrible scenes at a game over the weekend, causing suspension of games.

Seattle/Puget Sound

OL Reign and the Portland Thorns played in a preseason game, but you kind of had to be there. Quotes and Notes from the Spring Fling (Thorns Preseason Tournament) – Rose City Review

Some times bad things happen to good people. MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC defeated 0-1 by Real Salt Lake on the road in Utah | Seattle Sounders

MLS/Men’s lower leagues

If you watched the TFC match you saw a field that struggled to look playable. Groundskeepers battle Mother Nature as Toronto FC prepares for home opener | The Star

Professional clubs are excited to enter the 2022 U.S. Open Cup despite the risks when hosting early round games. After U.S. Open Cup Announces Second-Round Hosts, Clubs Wonder Whether They’ll Break Even

I’ll always be amazed by anyone’s ability to go this in-depth on an entire league. USL Tactics Season Preview: Profiles, power rankings, awards, and a title pick

The conference of Ray Serrano and Tom Brewitt. 2022 SEASON PREVIEW – Eastern Conference

The conference of Alex Villanueva. 2022 SEASON PREVIEW - Western Conference

Ozzie Alonso is being withheld from team activities pending test results for an apparent heart condition. Osvaldo Alonso will miss Saturday's match against Colorado Rapids | Atlanta United FC

The former Sounders Academy player will be playing in USL League 1 on loan from USL Championship side Indy Eleven. Red Wolves Sign Keeper Tor Saunders - Chattanoogan.com

Austin FC haven’t had the toughest of competition to start the 2022 season, but they’re making the most of their opportunities. Sebastian Driussi powers Austin FC's red-hot start to 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

Chris Hegardt and Sacha Kljestan met years ago when Hegardt was a kid undergoing cancer treatment, but now the two are peers and competitors. Sacha Kljestan exchanges jerseys with Christopher Hegardt after heartwarming story | MLSSoccer.com

You know I’ve got you covered on the best and brightest of Reign and Sounders style, but if you want to know about the drip game from the rest of MLS then Wavy Footy’s for you. MLS's Drippiest Players Heading into the 2022 Season - 2Cents FC

Family helped KC Current’s Sam Mewis be world’s No. 1 player | The Kansas City Star

Bunny Shaw: 'Raheem Sterling has helped me become a better player at Manchester City' – The Athletic

Chelsea fell to Manchester City in the Continental Cup final. As a note, always read Sophie Lawson when the opportunity arises. Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City: Silverware and Sweet Caroline - All For XI

The Washington Spirit’s NWSL preseason roster features teenager Jaedyn Shaw, potentially the first player to follow the path set recently by Olivia Moultrie. Washington Spirit announce 2022 NWSL preseason roster update - Black And Red United

Angel City are working to unite a city whose soccer fans have been divided by its two MLS clubs. Angel City FC: The club for all of LA - Angels on Parade

USA

It’s a step that should make soccer in the US at least a little bit safer for all of us. U.S. Soccer bans anti-gay chant at sanctioned matches

Catarina Macario looked every bit like the game-breaking player anyone who’s watched her knows that she is. USWNT Stock Watch: Catarina Macario, Mallory Pugh impress, Trinity Rodman slowed by injury

Cindy Parlow Cone will continue on as the USSF president after a closer-than-it-should-have-been victory over the man who resigned in disgrace before she took the role. Cindy Parlow Cone Re-Elected as USSF President - Stars and Stripes FC

World

Jarrod Bowen left the field unable to put weight on one leg, which suggests he’ll be unavailable for West Ham for a while. Liverpool vs. West Ham score: Trent Alexander-Arnold shines in victory while Hammers suffer Jarrod Bowen blow - CBSSports.com

Liverpool got a hard-fought win over West Ham thanks to some excellent defensive work. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Victory West Ham - The Liverpool Offside

Saturday’s Liga MX match between Queretaro and Atlas was suspended following scenes of violence in the stands that spilled onto the pitch. Several injured during fan brawl at Liga MX game between Atlas, Queretaro

A dark day for the sport has echoes of everyday life. Scenes of violence in Queretaro all too familiar for many in Mexico

No matter the aura or remarkably bad vibes that a player who can’t travel to the United States might bring, there wasn’t much that could have helped United against City. Ronaldo and a trip to Portugal that caused surprise at Manchester United – The Athletic ($)

