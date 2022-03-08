Major Link Soccer: Crystal Dunn and Alex Morgan talk being mothers and USWNT stars

Seattle

When Seattle Sounders FC face Club León in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals at Lumen Field on Tuesday evening (10 pm ET | FS1, TUDN), they’ll be pitted against a familiar foe. Payback time? Seattle Sounders set for rematch with Club León in CCL quarterfinals | MLSSoccer.com

MLS/USL

Hey, there’s Ray Serrano. 10 Young Players to Watch in the 2022 USL Championship Season

Club Leon are now unbeaten in their last six matches overall after earning a 1-0 win at Juarez prior to their quarterfinal first leg against the Seattle Sounders. Club Leon, NE Revolution head into SCCL on high note

Juggling Concacaf Champions League with the start of the league season is always challenging for MLS clubs, and it’s been no different for New York City FC in 2022 as the Cityzens commence their MLS Cup title defense. Ronny Deila: NYCFC in "very good place" for CCL quarterfinals vs. Comunicaciones | MLSSoccer.com

Probably the most uplifting moment of the weekend. Sacha Kljestan, Chris Hegardt swap jerseys after Charlotte FC-LA Galaxy - LAG Confidential

MLS Week 2 is in the books, which – to remind everyone of our very brief trifling with mathematics in episode one last week – means not even 6% or so of the 2022 regular season has been contested on the pitch. Contenders or pretenders? What to make of MLS's 4 remaining perfect teams | MLSSoccer.com

LAFC are still No. 1 in this week’s edition of MLS Power Rankings, just barely, but it’s the New York Red Bulls who’ve stormed up the order. MLS Power Rankings: LAFC hold on to top spot as Red Bulls surge and Revs rise

The final frontier in football seems to be the goalkeeping position; All for XI spoke to the San Diego Wave FC goalkeeper all about it. A goalkeeper’s perspective: Kailen Sheridan - All For XI

Beginning this year, Delta will pair up with the National Women’s Soccer League as the Official Airline and Travel Partner of the NWSL, NWSL Championship and other league-led events. Delta signs on as official airline of National Women’s Soccer League, partners with Women’s Sports Foundation | Delta News Hub

USA

Crystal Dunn and Alex Morgan are among the latest wave of U.S. Women’s National Team soccer players who are juggling their careers and motherhood. USWNT stars Crystal Dunn, Alex Morgan are true soccer moms - Los Angeles Times

Jets owner Woody Johnson is preparing a bid to buy English Premier League club Chelsea, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Sources - New York Jets owner Woody Johnson interested in buying English Premier League club Chelsea

World

Queretaro manager Hernán Cristante said that his players have received death threats in the days following scenes of violence at a Liga MX match. Liga MX: Queretaro manager says players received death threats after fan brawl halted Atlas match

Three people were left critically injured after violence at Querétaro v Atlas. But many observers said the scenes could have been prevented. ‘We fight, therefore we exist’: what lay behind Mexico’s brutal football riot? | Soccer | The Guardian

Everton “no longer require” a £30m loan for their £500m Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium because the club “had found alternative sources of funding”, says Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram. Everton 'no longer require' £30m council loan for stadium - BBC Sport

Scotland and Ukraine’s World Cup play-off semi-final, scheduled for 24 March, is postponed. Scotland v Ukraine World Cup play-off semi-final postponed - BBC Sport

As Everton suffer a ninth defeat in their last 11 Premier League games, BBC Sport’s Phil McNulty asks whether the Toffees are too bad to avoid relegation. Everton: Are the Toffees too bad to stay in the Premier League? - BBC Sport

Manchester United’s players are becoming increasingly concerned at the managerial void at Old Trafford as their season continues to unravel. Manchester United: Players increasingly concerned by managerial uncertainty - BBC Sport

The move announced Monday is temporary, but it will free about 100 players to seek new teams for the rest of the season. FIFA Will Allow Foreign Players in Russia to Break Contracts - The New York Times

FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June | CBC Sports

A poor team, poorly run with no direction. Even pundits are struggling to stay fascinated by a club’s perpetual non-success. Manchester United being bad is now its own self-sustaining media industry | Manchester United | The Guardian

Australia’s record scorer speaks to FIFA about 2023, breaking records and whether she’s about to hit her peak. Kerr: The World Cup buzz is already starting

What’s on TV?

12:00 PM - Liverpool v. Inter Milan - UEFA Champions League - CBS, Paramount+, TUDN, Unimas

12:00 PM - Bayern Munich v. Red Bull Salzburg - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, Galavision

12:00 PM - USA v. Haiti - CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship - FS2

5:00 PM - NYCFC v. Communicaciones - CONCACAF Champions League - FS1, TUDN

7:00 PM - Sounders FC v. Club León - CONCACAF Champions League - FS1, TUDN